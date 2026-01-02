Türkiye’s foreign trade in euros steadily rises in past 5 years

ANKARA
Türkiye’s foreign trade conducted in euros has exceeded $1 trillion over the past five years, with exports totaling $579.7 billion and imports reaching $474.7 billion during the period.

The steady rise in euro-based transactions highlights the country’s growing emphasis on diversifying trade currencies alongside the Turkish Lira, with the U.S. dollar and euro playing a central role.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), euro-denominated exports climbed to $103.7 billion in 2021, while imports stood at $78.8 billion, bringing total trade volume to $182.5 billion. In 2022, exports rose to $113.7 billion and imports to $88.1 billion, lifting trade volume to $201.8 billion.

Momentum continued in 2023, when exports reached $117.8 billion and imports $103.9 billion, pushing trade volume to $221.7 billion. In 2024, euro-based exports increased further to $122.7 billion, with imports at $103.8 billion, resulting in a trade volume of $226.5 billion.

During the first eleven months of 2025, Türkiye recorded $121.9 billion in exports and $100.1 billion in imports in euros, with trade volume approaching $222.1 billion. Altogether, euro-denominated trade between 2021 and 2025 amounted to $1.054 trillion, underscoring the currency’s pivotal role in Türkiye’s international commerce.

