Türkiye to host world-renowned musicians in 2026

ISTANBUL
Türkiye is set to welcome many internationally renowned musicians and bands in 2026, with concerts scheduled throughout the year in Istanbul and several other cities.

The concert calendar will open on Jan. 10 with Le Trio Joubran, a group formed by three Palestinian brothers known for blending Middle Eastern music with modern sounds, performing at the Haliç Congress Center. South Korean experimental metal band Madmans Esprit will take the stage at Dorock Heavy Metal Club in Istanbul on Jan. 30.

Polish metal band Behemoth will perform at Zorlu PSM in Istanbul on Feb. 11, followed by a concert in Ankara at Jolly Joker on Feb. 12. Post-rock favorites God Is An Astronaut will meet audiences at Zorlu PSM on Feb. 13, while Blonde Redhead, known for tracks such as “For the Damaged Coda” and “23,” will perform at Volkswagen Arena on Feb. 21.

Myrath, one of the leading bands of the Arab metal scene, will perform at IF Performance Hall Beşiktaş on April 4. Alternative rock band The Neighbourhood, known for the hit song “Sweater Weather,” will take the stage at KüçükÇiftlik Park on April 26 and 27.

Swedish progressive metal band Katatonia will perform at Zorlu PSM on May 6, followed by British band Boa, known for the song “Duvet,” on May 9 at the same venue. Pagan folk band Faun will perform at Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater on May 9 and in Ankara at Jolly Joker on May 10. Post-metal band Amenra will take the stage at Paribu Art Main Stage on May 15.

American musician, composer and academic John Maus will meet fans at IF Performance Hall Beşiktaş on May 12. Rock icon and National Book Award winner Patti Smith is scheduled to perform at Bonus Parkorman on May 17.

Rock, metal heavyweights on stage

Grammy Award-winning Alice Cooper will perform at Life Park on June 13, while British band Kasabian will take the stage at Bonus Parkorman on the same day. American singer Chris Isaak, known for “Wicked Game,” will perform at Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater on June 20, while French composer and pianist Yann Tiersen will appear at Maximum Uniq Open-Air on the same date.

Thrash metal pioneers Megadeth will perform at KüçükÇiftlik Park on June 23. Progressive rock bands The Gathering and The Pineapple Thief will share the stage at Zorlu PSM on June 25. Electronic music artist Moby will perform at Zorlu PSM on June 29, followed by Trivium at Maximum Uniq Open-Air and Three Days Grace at KüçükÇiftlik Park on June 30.

Japanese metal band Babymetal will perform at Life Park on July 1, followed by indie rock artist Mac DeMarco at KüçükÇiftlik Park on July 2. Punk rock band The Offspring will take the stage at Life Park on July 10.

The BEAT project, featuring Steve Vai, Adrian Belew, Tony Levin and Danny Carey, will perform at Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater on July 11. German synth-pop band Alphaville, known for “Forever Young,” will meet audiences at the same venue on July 12.

British virtual band Gorillaz will perform at Parkorman on July 14 and 16. Mercury Prize-winning band Wolf Alice will take the stage at KüçükÇiftlik Park on July 15, while Britpop band Suede will perform at Zorlu PSM on July 17. U.S. heavy metal band Savatage will appear at Zorlu PSM Turkcell Stage on July 19.

Lamb of God will perform at Bonus Parkorman on July 24, followed by Swedish melodic death metal band In Flames at Maximum Uniq Open-Air on July 26.

Later in the year, progressive rock legends Jethro Tull will perform at Zorlu PSM on Nov. 14, followed by jazz and world music artist Jan Garbarek on Dec. 4.

 

