Southern city to host Teknofest next year

ISTANBUL

One of the installments of Türkiye’s foremost technology and space event will take place in the southern province of Adana next year, reveals the chairman of festival organizer the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation.

Responding to a question on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Selçuk Bayraktar announced that the location of one of the legs will be Adana, adding that further details will be disclosed in the near future.

Since its inauguration in 2018, the organization has hosted approximately 10 million visitors. The festival, a collaborative effort involving key parties in the development of national technology in Türkiye, has been held in Istanbul in 2018, 2019 and 2021, in the southeastern province of Gaziantep in 2020, and in the northern province of Samsun and the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku, in 2022.

In commemoration of the centenary of the Turkish Republic this year, the decision was made to organize the festival in three major cities. The Istanbul leg took place from April 27 to May 1, the Ankara leg from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, and the western province of İzmir event from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1.

With the collaboration of the Industry and Technology Ministry and the T3 Foundation, this year's TEKNOFESTs in Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir saw a total attendance of 4.6 million participants.