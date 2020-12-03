Southeast Turkey shaken by 5.0 magnitude quake

  • December 03 2020 09:40:00

Southeast Turkey shaken by 5.0 magnitude quake

ISTANBUL-The Associated Press
Southeast Turkey shaken by 5.0 magnitude quake

Turkey’s disaster authority and the U.S. Geological Survey say a 5.0 magnitude earthquake has struck Siirt in southeastern Turkey.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, or AFAD, said on Dec. 3 there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake that hit at a depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles) at 8:45 a.m. (0545 GMT).

Turkey is crisscrossed by fault lines and was hit by two strong tremors this year - one that hit the western port city of Izmir last month, killing 117 people, and another in Elazığ province, killing 41 people.

At least 17,000 people died in a powerful earthquake in northwest Turkey in 1999.


MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul restricts movement on famous İstiklal Avenue

    Istanbul restricts movement on famous İstiklal Avenue

  2. MPs should not attend terrorists’ funerals: CHP leader

    MPs should not attend terrorists’ funerals: CHP leader

  3. Greece, Greek Cyprus ‘abusing’ solidarity of EU: Turkish FM

    Greece, Greek Cyprus ‘abusing’ solidarity of EU: Turkish FM

  4. Turkey expects COVID-19 vaccines to arrive after Dec 11

    Turkey expects COVID-19 vaccines to arrive after Dec 11

  5. Turkish-Russian joint Karabakh center under construction: Defense minister

    Turkish-Russian joint Karabakh center under construction: Defense minister
Recommended
Turkish, US officials discuss Syria

Turkish, US officials discuss Syria
Turkey expects COVID-19 vaccines to arrive after Dec 11

Turkey expects COVID-19 vaccines to arrive after Dec 11
Elderly in Darülaceze care home living in lockdown for nine months

Elderly in Darülaceze care home living in lockdown for nine months
Turkish ministry to reward fishermen for killing invasive toadfish

Turkish ministry to reward fishermen for killing invasive toadfish
Smuggled African cat caught in Turkey’s Sakarya province

Smuggled African cat caught in Turkey’s Sakarya province
Greece, Greek Cyprus ‘abusing’ solidarity of EU: Turkish FM

Greece, Greek Cyprus ‘abusing’ solidarity of EU: Turkish FM
WORLD Five accused of scheme to get Turkish women to US to give birth

Five accused of scheme to get Turkish women to US to give birth

Five people were charged Dec. 2 in what authorities called a “birth tourism” scheme that arranged for pregnant Turkish women to give birth in New York to get more than 100 children U.S. citizenship and take advantage of public health care.
ECONOMY Turkeys annual inflation rate at 14.03% in November

Turkey's annual inflation rate at 14.03% in November

Turkey posted a 14.03% annual hike in consumer prices in November, the country’s statistical authority said on Dec. 3. 
SPORTS Başakşehir knocked out of Champions League

Başakşehir knocked out of Champions League

Turkish football club Medipol Başakşehir have been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League over Dec. 2's 4-3 loss against Germany's RB Leipzig in Istanbul.