Sound of Europe Festival in three cities

ISTANBUL

The third edition of the Sound of Europe Festival, during which new voices of European music and new musical projects from Türkiye will meet music enthusiasts, will be held on Sept. 14 and 15 in three different cities.

The event will feature more than 50 artists in more than 25 concerts, ranging from rock to pop, jazz to ambient, for free of charge.

The festival will once again bring together music lovers in Istanbul’s Kalamış Atatürk Park, Ankara’s Çankaya Ahlatlıbel Atatürk Park and İzmir’s Bostanlı Observation Terrace.

Some of the European artists who will be performing at the Sound of Europe Festival will be YSÉ, who captivates listeners with her brave lyrics; Mezzotono with its acapella pieces ranging from jazz to pop, bossa nova, mambo, tango, folklore, big band and even classical music; Zuzanna, which combines folk-influenced melodies with personal lyrics and stories; DIVES, who combine 80s vibes with surf pop and modern indie music; Maruja Limón, who has gained an audience since her first album with her energetic music; Isolation Berlin, who became the pioneers of “proto-pop” with their musical genres influenced by post-punk, psychedelic rock, brit-pop and 90s indie-rock; Gaidaa, who gives an alternative form to R&B and soul; Sebastian Burneci Quintet with its repertoire covering a wide range of styles from swing music to contemporary jazz and improvisational music and many other, including Katja Šulc, 7th Sense and Senza.

From Türkiye, the festival will also feature Ayanbeyan, Aleyna Talınlı, Buğra Uğur and the ODTÜ Jazz Ensemble.

The festival is being realized with the initiative of the Istanbul and Ankara branches of the European Union National Culture Institutes (EUNIC), one of the European networks supported by the European Union Creative Europe Program, in cooperation with Istanbul’s Kadıköy Municipality, Ankara’s Çankaya Municipality and İzmir Metropolitan Municipality.