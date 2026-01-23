Some Istanbul, Ankara retailers to fix meat and butter prices

ISTANBUL

The Retailers Association (PERDER) announced that, under a protocol signed with the Meat and Milk Board, red meat and butter prices at PERDER member markets in Istanbul and Ankara will remain fixed until the end of Ramadan.

In a statement released by the association, Rahmi Kartal, chairman of the Istanbul PERDER, explained that affordable red meat and butter will continue to be supplied across all districts of Istanbul from Jan. 22 until the close of the holy month.

“We have decided to fix the prices of meat and butter. Through our member chain markets across Istanbul, we will offer ground beef at 485 Turkish Liras ($11.2) per kilogram and diced beef at 510 liras per kilogram until the end of Ramadan,” Kartal stated.

He added that butter prices will also remain stable, with consumers able to purchase it at 384 liras per kilogram throughout the campaign period.

The products, supplied via the Meat and Milk Board, are being distributed through the branches of 30 chain markets.

Ankara PERDER Chairman Ramazan Gülhan said that the measure was introduced in response to rising food demand and market conditions ahead of Ramadan, with the aim of protecting consumers’ purchasing power.

He emphasized that the primary goal of the initiative is to prevent excessive price increases during the holy month, ensure the continued availability of accessible food supplies, and maintain market balance in favor of consumers.