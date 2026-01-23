Some Istanbul, Ankara retailers to fix meat and butter prices

Some Istanbul, Ankara retailers to fix meat and butter prices

ISTANBUL
Some Istanbul, Ankara retailers to fix meat and butter prices

The Retailers Association (PERDER) announced that, under a protocol signed with the Meat and Milk Board, red meat and butter prices at PERDER member markets in Istanbul and Ankara will remain fixed until the end of Ramadan.

In a statement released by the association, Rahmi Kartal, chairman of the Istanbul PERDER, explained that affordable red meat and butter will continue to be supplied across all districts of Istanbul from Jan. 22 until the close of the holy month.

“We have decided to fix the prices of meat and butter. Through our member chain markets across Istanbul, we will offer ground beef at 485 Turkish Liras ($11.2) per kilogram and diced beef at 510 liras per kilogram until the end of Ramadan,” Kartal stated.

He added that butter prices will also remain stable, with consumers able to purchase it at 384 liras per kilogram throughout the campaign period.

The products, supplied via the Meat and Milk Board, are being distributed through the branches of 30 chain markets.

Ankara PERDER Chairman Ramazan Gülhan said that the measure was introduced in response to rising food demand and market conditions ahead of Ramadan, with the aim of protecting consumers’ purchasing power.

He emphasized that the primary goal of the initiative is to prevent excessive price increases during the holy month, ensure the continued availability of accessible food supplies, and maintain market balance in favor of consumers.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies

US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies
LATEST NEWS

  1. US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies

    US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies

  2. Trump says Vance to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan in February

    Trump says Vance to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan in February

  3. 'Heated Rivalry' stars to be torchbearers for Winter Olympics

    'Heated Rivalry' stars to be torchbearers for Winter Olympics

  4. Forgotten items become art in Istanbul Airport exhibition

    Forgotten items become art in Istanbul Airport exhibition

  5. Turkish woman honored for reviving Hatay’s rare yellow silk

    Turkish woman honored for reviving Hatay’s rare yellow silk
Recommended
Fitch revises Türkiye outlook to positive, affirms BB- rating

Fitch revises Türkiye outlook to positive, affirms BB- rating
Pilot emissions trading system to be introduced this year

Pilot emissions trading system to be introduced this year
New company launches dip slightly in 2025: TOBB data

New company launches dip slightly in 2025: TOBB data
Asian stocks extend gains but US concerns hit dollar, boost gold

Asian stocks extend gains but US concerns hit dollar, boost gold
Turkish textile exporters shift focus to North Africa

Turkish textile exporters shift focus to North Africa
Talks underway with US, China, S Korea for nuclear power plants: Minister

Talks underway with US, China, S Korea for nuclear power plants: Minister
WORLD US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies

US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies

The U.S. military will prioritize protecting the homeland and deterring China while providing "more limited" support to allies in Europe and elsewhere, a Pentagon strategy document released on Friday said.
ECONOMY Fitch revises Türkiye outlook to positive, affirms BB- rating

Fitch revises Türkiye outlook to positive, affirms BB- rating

Fitch Ratings upgraded its outlook Friday on Türkiye’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to positive from stable, while affirming the rating at “BB-.”
SPORTS Zeynep Sönmez bids farewell to Australian Open in third round

Zeynep Sönmez bids farewell to Australian Open in third round

Zeynep Sönmez’s historic run at the Australian Open ended on Jan. 23, losing 3-6, 7-6 (3), 3-6 to Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva in a third-round match.
﻿