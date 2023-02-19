Some historical monuments still standing despite major quakes

GAZİANTEP

Some important historical monuments in 11 provinces have survived major earthquakes with only minor damages.

While the condition of historical and cultural assets has become a matter of curiosity, historical columns dating from the Roman period are still standing in Zeugma, one of the most important museums in the earthquake-hit province of Gaziantep.

Though the plasters used during the restoration cracked and fell on the ground, there is no situation that threatens the works.

The historical mosaics managed to preserve their unique texture in the quakes, while the 1.60-meter-tall Mars statue and the Gypsy Girl, the favorite works of the museum, survived the earthquakes almost undamaged.

“As soon as the shaking ended, I immediately set off with my family to come here. While traveling by my car, I had thoughts that maybe the columns and mosaics would have fallen apart,” said Özgür Çomak, the director of the museum.

As the museum building is as unscathed as the artifacts inside, the historical artifacts in the museums in Kahramanmaraş were sent there in sealed packages to protect them against earthquake aftershocks for a while.

Though the historical Hatay Governor’s Office, which was built 95 years ago and used as the presidential building when Hatay was an independent state, was damaged, it did not collapse.

The presidential building has been used as the governor’s office since 2011.

The building was evacuated as the roof of the historical building and the large clock were damaged in the earthquakes.

However, the historical building overcame the earthquake without major damage.

The 5,000-year-old historical Harput Neighborhood in Elazığ, which is on the UNESCO temporary heritage list, has experienced numerous earthquakes since it was built.

In the neighborhood, where the 6.8 magnitude quake in 2020 and the Feb. 6’s quakes were felt, no damage was found.

In addition to historical artifacts, such as Harput Castle, baths, mansions, and the curved minaret, usual structures where local people reside were also not damaged.