Some historical monuments still standing despite major quakes

Some historical monuments still standing despite major quakes

GAZİANTEP
Some historical monuments still standing despite major quakes

Some important historical monuments in 11 provinces have survived major earthquakes with only minor damages.

While the condition of historical and cultural assets has become a matter of curiosity, historical columns dating from the Roman period are still standing in Zeugma, one of the most important museums in the earthquake-hit province of Gaziantep.

Though the plasters used during the restoration cracked and fell on the ground, there is no situation that threatens the works.

The historical mosaics managed to preserve their unique texture in the quakes, while the 1.60-meter-tall Mars statue and the Gypsy Girl, the favorite works of the museum, survived the earthquakes almost undamaged.

“As soon as the shaking ended, I immediately set off with my family to come here. While traveling by my car, I had thoughts that maybe the columns and mosaics would have fallen apart,” said Özgür Çomak, the director of the museum.

As the museum building is as unscathed as the artifacts inside, the historical artifacts in the museums in Kahramanmaraş were sent there in sealed packages to protect them against earthquake aftershocks for a while.

Though the historical Hatay Governor’s Office, which was built 95 years ago and used as the presidential building when Hatay was an independent state, was damaged, it did not collapse.

The presidential building has been used as the governor’s office since 2011.

The building was evacuated as the roof of the historical building and the large clock were damaged in the earthquakes.

However, the historical building overcame the earthquake without major damage.

The 5,000-year-old historical Harput Neighborhood in Elazığ, which is on the UNESCO temporary heritage list, has experienced numerous earthquakes since it was built.

In the neighborhood, where the 6.8 magnitude quake in 2020 and the Feb. 6’s quakes were felt, no damage was found.

In addition to historical artifacts, such as Harput Castle, baths, mansions, and the curved minaret, usual structures where local people reside were also not damaged.

Türkiye, buildings,

TÜRKIYE Ankara appoints two new deputy foreign ministers

Ankara appoints two new deputy foreign ministers
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara appoints two new deputy foreign ministers

    Ankara appoints two new deputy foreign ministers

  2. Couple saved 296 hours after quake, but children die

    Couple saved 296 hours after quake, but children die

  3. Blinken meets China's top diplomat amid balloon spat

    Blinken meets China's top diplomat amid balloon spat

  4. North Korea confirms ICBM test, warns of more powerful steps

    North Korea confirms ICBM test, warns of more powerful steps

  5. Macron says he wants Russia defeated, not crushed

    Macron says he wants Russia defeated, not crushed
Recommended
Ankara appoints two new deputy foreign ministers

Ankara appoints two new deputy foreign ministers
Couple saved 296 hours after quake, but children die

Couple saved 296 hours after quake, but children die
Education world mobilizes to support students in quake region

Education world mobilizes to support students in quake region
Quake victims sleep in trains, tents, greenhouses

Quake victims sleep in trains, tents, greenhouses
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu found in quake rubble

Body of Ghana footballer Atsu found in quake rubble
More contractors taken into custody after quakes

More contractors taken into custody after quakes
WORLD Blinken meets Chinas top diplomat amid balloon spat

Blinken meets China's top diplomat amid balloon spat

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China not to repeat its "irresponsible act" of sending spy balloons into American airspace, as he held rare talks late Saturday with China's top diplomat Wang Yi.

ECONOMY Long-term US mortgage rate jumps to 6.32%

Long-term US mortgage rate jumps to 6.32%

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate jumped this week to its highest level in five weeks, bad news for home shoppers heading into the spring buying season.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.