Some 7,900 skied at Uludağ in one day

BURSA

Turkey’s first ski center Uludağ, located in the northwestern province of Bursa, has witnessed one of its most crowded days, with 7,900 people skiing on a single day.

“Last Saturday [Feb. 26], some 7,900 people skied here using ski lifts some 69,000 times,” Haluk Beceren, the former head of a local hotel owners association (GÜMTOB) told Demirören News Agency on March 2.



The demand for Uludağ is rapidly growing as the thickness of snow is increasing, Beceren said, adding, “One week ago, on Feb. 19, the number of the skiers was 7,200, with ski lifts used for 62,000 times.”

The increase in the numbers is due to the skyrocketing demand of daily visitors to the mountain apart from hotel guests, according to Beceren.

The ski season in Uludağ, a ski center with 17 hotels, started on Dec. 17, 2021.

“We are at the beginning of March, and the height of snow is 133 centimeters. It means that the season will last until the end of this month, which is more than the norms,” Beceren highlighted.

The price for using ski lifts for an hour is 85 Turkish Liras ($6).

Uludağ, the highest mountain in the Marmara region, has an elevation of 2,543 meters.