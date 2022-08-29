Some 130 kittens born in Van Cat Villa in a year

VAN

A total of 130 kittens were born in the Van Cat Villa, a center in the eastern province of Van where rare Van cats are put under protection, in a year, Demirören News Agency has reported.

Van cats are domestic cats found in the Lake Van region that are famous for having heterochromia (one eye blue and the other amber in color).

“The kittens were born in three different parturiency periods since March,” said Abdullah Kaya, the head of the Van Cat Research Center, responsible for the Van Cat Villa.

“In the latest delivery, some four kittens were born recently,” he said, adding that those looking for rehoming the cats may apply to the center.

The Van Cat Villa is an attraction center for tourists visiting the province.

Tourists visiting the province also come to the center to have a look at these rare cats, said the official.

According to Kaya, the number of daily visitors is around 700.

“We are happy to promote the Van cats and host as many visitors as we can,” he stated.