Some 130 kittens born in Van Cat Villa in a year

  • August 29 2022 07:00:00

Some 130 kittens born in Van Cat Villa in a year

VAN
Some 130 kittens born in Van Cat Villa in a year

A total of 130 kittens were born in the Van Cat Villa, a center in the eastern province of Van where rare Van cats are put under protection, in a year, Demirören News Agency has reported.

Van cats are domestic cats found in the Lake Van region that are famous for having heterochromia (one eye blue and the other amber in color).

“The kittens were born in three different parturiency periods since March,” said Abdullah Kaya, the head of the Van Cat Research Center, responsible for the Van Cat Villa.

“In the latest delivery, some four kittens were born recently,” he said, adding that those looking for rehoming the cats may apply to the center.

The Van Cat Villa is an attraction center for tourists visiting the province.

Tourists visiting the province also come to the center to have a look at these rare cats, said the official.

According to Kaya, the number of daily visitors is around 700.

“We are happy to promote the Van cats and host as many visitors as we can,” he stated.

türkiye,

WORLD Fuel leaks force NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket

Fuel leaks force NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish club breaks energy record amid worldwide crisis

    Turkish club breaks energy record amid worldwide crisis

  2. Large companies drive Türkiye’s exports

    Large companies drive Türkiye’s exports

  3. Huge relief operation under way as Pakistan flood death toll rises

    Huge relief operation under way as Pakistan flood death toll rises

  4. Bolsonaro, Lula trade jabs in Brazil debate

    Bolsonaro, Lula trade jabs in Brazil debate

  5. Top 29 must-try Turkish street foods

    Top 29 must-try Turkish street foods
Recommended
Mount Nemrut hosts int’l biennial

Mount Nemrut hosts int’l biennial
Military expo opened to commemorate Great Offensive

Military expo opened to commemorate Great Offensive
‘Evil eye’ lake comes into vogue for divers

‘Evil eye’ lake comes into vogue for divers
Death toll from bootleg alcohol rises to four in Van

Death toll from bootleg alcohol rises to four in Van
Woman opens coffee house only for females

Woman opens coffee house only for females
Statue of famous folk singer vandalized

Statue of famous folk singer vandalized
WORLD Fuel leaks force NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket

Fuel leaks force NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket

Fuel leaks have forced NASA to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight.

ECONOMY China’s jobless youth left in the lurch

China’s jobless youth left in the lurch

China’s slowing economy has left millions of young people fiercely competing for an ever-slimming raft of jobs and facing an increasingly uncertain future.
SPORTS Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

BoostRace, a 24-hour-long cycling competition, will take place for the second time in Istanbul on Sept. 17 and 18, the organizers have announced.