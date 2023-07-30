Some 111,000 tourists visit Uçhisar Castle

Around 111,000 people have visited Uçhisar Castle, considered the world's tallest natural skyscraper located at the summit of Cappadocia, in the first half of the year, the local municipality has announced.

According to the information obtained from Uçhisar Municipality, approximately 111,000 local and foreign tourists visited Uçhisar Castle in the January-June period.

Speaking to local media, some tourists visiting the region stated that one of the most striking features of the caste is that it is built with an ancient technique that differs from modern methods. Therefore, the temperature inside the castle always stays below the staggering heat outside.

“I have visited the region before, but I wanted to see it again from an architect's point of view. Cappadocia's construction techniques are different. We are bored among the concrete. We are happy to witness such unique construction techniques,” said visitor Sümeyye Saçak, giving insight into why the castle is sought as an alternative to the monotony of modern concrete structures.

Uçhisar Castle, located 5 kilometers away from the center of the Central Anatolian province of Nevşehir, is known as the largest and most beautiful fairy chimney, which can be seen from all over Cappadocia.

The summit of the castle is the only place for locals and foreigners to see Cappadocia’s most popular historical landmarks, such as the Pigeon Valley, Avanos, Ortahisar Castle and Göreme National Park, with a panoramic view.

