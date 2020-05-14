Some 11 at Turkish football club test positive for COVID-19

A Turkish lower division football club announced late on May 13 that some of its personnel have contracted the novel coronavirus.

Second-tier league club Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor said on Twitter that 11 people, including four players, have tested positive for COVID-19.

They also included a technical staff member, a senior team personnel member, and five club employees.

Twelve others were also rushed to the hospital for a second test.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) wished the club a speedy recovery in a message on its website.

Turkish football is set to return next month.

The second-tier TFF First League, where Erzurumspor currently plays, is scheduled to begin on June 19.

Sporting events across Turkey were suspended on March 19 to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

 

