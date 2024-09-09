Türkiye shines at Paris 2024 Paralympics with record 28 medals

PARIS

Türkiye proudly concluded the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games by setting a new national record with 28 medals.

The closing ceremony, attended by nearly 80,000 enthusiastic fans despite heavy rain at the Stade de France, celebrated the achievements of athletes from around the world.

Umut Ünlü, a double gold medalist in para swimming, and Kübra Korkut, who secured a bronze in para table tennis, carried the Turkish flag during the ceremony.

The Turkish national team, finishing with an impressive haul of 6 gold, 10 silver, and 12 bronze medals, marked a significant achievement in their Paralympic history.

Türkiye emerged as the 15th highest medal-winning country out of 182 participating nations, significantly improving from its 25th place finish in Tokyo 2020.

With its 6 gold medals, the country doubled the 3 golds achieved in Rio 2016 and surpassed the total medal count from Tokyo.

The ceremony also saw the handover of the International Paralympic Committee flag to Los Angeles, the next host city for the games in 2028.