Galatasaray enjoys win over archrival Fenerbahçe

ISTANBUL

Galatasaray stunned archrival Fenerbahçe 3-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig away match on Sept. 21 night to go five points clear at the top of the standings.

With the victory, the defending champion maintained its perfect run in the Süper Lig this season and also ended Fenerbahçe's 32-match unbeaten streak in the competition.

Fenerbahçe coach Jose Mourinho was visibly upset after the match.

"It will be considered a stupid answer, but they won because they scored more goals than us,” the Portuguese told the official broadcaster.

“We started fast, we dominated, but it doesn't matter. After 3-1, we risked everything, but it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter how many we missed,” he said.

"I don't think Galatasaray played much better, much better than us, but they made the best use of their scoring opportunities, we couldn't."

Mourinho left the stadium without giving a press conference.

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk praised his players and the fans.

“Derby wins are very important, but a win against Fenerbahçe is even more important. I want to present this win to the great Galatasaray community,” he said.

“Congratulations to both teams. Both teams did a good job in the game. It was a game without fights and brawls. We finished the game in the right way. It was a good night for us.”

Fenerbahçe Vice President Acun Ilıcalı assured fans the team will bounce back.

“Just like a win doesn't make you a champion, a loss doesn't mean you've lost your title chances,” he said.

“So when we look at it, there is a very positive situation with the way our team is playing. If we look at the statistics, we are superior in all of them. But of course, football is a game of results and we lost. We may be injured, but the important thing is to take the right steps for the future and finish the race atop.”

At Ülker Stadium, midfielder Lucas Torreira in the 20th minute fired a volley outside the box that hit the bar first, then Fenerbahce goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic before going inside the net, putting Galatasaray ahead.

Belgian midfielder Dries Mertens doubled the lead for Galatasaray eight minutes later, when he chipped the ball over Livakovic after Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen's pass in the box.

Gabriel Sara, Galatasaray's Brazilian midfielder, added a third goal in the minute 59 after exchanging a pass with Torreira.

Fenerbahçe's sole goal came after Fred was fouled in the penalty box, earning the home team a penalty shot. Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko scored from the spot in the 63rd minute for the consolation goal.

In other matches in the Süper Lig, Taulant Seferi scored the game’s only goal when Bodrumspor beat Hatayspor 1-0 in an away game on Sept. 20, while Konyaspor and Sivasspor shared the spoils in a goalless draw on Sept. 21.

In next week’s fixtures, Galatasaray will take on Kasımpaşa at home match on Sept. 28, while Fenerbahçe visits Antalyaspor.