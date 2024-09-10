Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

İZMİR

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.

Aktürkoglu, who left Galatasaray for Portuguese powerhouse Benfica on Sept. 3, scored an early opener in the box at İzmir's Gursel Aksel Stadium.

Defender Victor Palsson scored a header for Iceland to level the game in the 37th minute.

In the 52nd minute, Akturkoglu made it 2-1 for Türkiye, scoring a classy goal outside the penalty box.

The 25-year-old was on the scoresheet again as he chipped the ball over the goalkeeper after a through ball in the 88th minute. Akturkoglu was assisted by Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler.

Türkiye cemented a 3-1 win thanks to Akturkoglu's brilliant performance in Izmir.

The Turkish national team are leading Group B4 with four points in two matches.

Wales have four points to be in second spot as they scored less than Türkiye. Wales won at Montenegro 2-1 on Monday.

Last week, the Wales vs. Türkiye clash ended 0-0 in Cardiff.

Iceland have three points to be third in this group. Montenegro lost both of their two games to be in last place.

- France win against Belgium to be after leaders Italy

Didier Deschamps' France beat Belgium 2-0 in a Nations League Group A2 match in Decines to be after leaders Italy.

Paris Saint-Germain pair Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembele were the scorers for France at Groupama Stadium near Lyon.

Second-place France have three points in the group led by Italy, which have six points after winning two matches.

Italy on Monday won against Israel 2-1 in Budapest to extend the gap as Davide Frattesi and Moise Kean were the scorers for the victors.

France lost their opener to Italy 3-1 on Sept. 6 in Paris.

Belgium have three points to be third in Group A2, and Israel are at the bottom of the group after losing two matches. Last week, Israel lost to Belgium 3-1 in Debrecen, Hungary.

- Haaland scores winner as Norway beat Austria in Oslo

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland scored a late winner to help Norway take a 2-1 win over Austria in a Group B3 match in Oslo.

Felix Myhre scored the opener for Norway before Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer's equalizer for Austria in the first half at Ullevaal Stadium.

Haaland scored the winning goal in the 80th minute, and it was his 32nd goal in his 35 appearances for Norway.

Slovenia and Norway have four points to be in the higher ranks in the group.

Austria are third with a point.

Kazakhstan have one point to be in last spot as they conceded more goals than Austria in this stage.

Nations League matchday 2 will go on Tuesday's fixtures, including the England vs. Finland and the Netherlands vs. Germany matches.