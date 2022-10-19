Soaring U.S. dollar spreads pain worldwide

Soaring U.S. dollar spreads pain worldwide

NEW YORK
Soaring U.S. dollar spreads pain worldwide

The cost of living in Cairo has soared so much that security guard Mustafa Gamal had to send his wife and year-old daughter to live with his parents in a village 70 miles south of the Egyptian capital to save money.

Gamal, 28, stayed behind, working two jobs, sharing an apartment with other young people and eliminating meat from his diet. “The prices of everything have been doubled,” he said. “There was no alternative.’’

Around the world, people are sharing Gamal’s pain and frustration. An auto parts dealer in Nairobi, and a wine importer in Manchester, England have the same complaint: A surging U.S. dollar makes their local currencies weaker, contributing to skyrocketing prices for everyday goods and services. This is compounding financial distress at a time when families are already facing food and energy crunches tied to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“A strong dollar makes a bad situation worse in the rest of the world,’’ says Eswar Prasad, a professor of trade policy at Cornell University. Many economists worry that the sharp rise of the dollar is increasing the likelihood of a global recession sometime next year.

The dollar is up 18 percent this year and last month hit a 20-year high.

The reasons for the dollar’s rise are no mystery. To combat soaring U.S. inflation, the Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark short-term interest rate five times this year, and is signaling more hikes are likely. That has led to higher rates on a wide range of U.S. government and corporate bonds, luring investors and driving up the U.S. currency.

Most other currencies are much weaker by comparison, especially in poor countries. The Indian rupee has dropped nearly 10% this year against the dollar, the Egyptian pound 20%.

Rich countries aren’t immune. In Europe, which was already teetering toward recession amid soaring energy prices, one euro is worth less than a $1 for the first time in 20 years, and the British pound has plunged 18% from a year ago.

Ordinarily, countries could get some benefit from falling currencies because it makes their products cheaper and more competitive overseas. But at the moment, any gain from higher exports is muted because economic growth is sputtering almost everywhere.

Put simply: “The dollar’s appreciation is bad news for the global economy,’’ says Capital Economics’ Ariane Curtis. “It is another reason why we expect the global economy to fall into recession next year.’’

Gyrating currencies have caused economic pain around the world many times before. During the Asian financial crisis of the late 1990s, for instance, Indonesian companies borrowed heavily in dollars during boom times -- then were wiped out when the Indonesian rupiah crashed against the dollar. A few years earlier, a plunging peso delivered similar pain to Mexican businesses and consumers.

The soaring dollar in 2022 is uniquely painful, however. It is adding to global inflationary pressures at a time when prices were already soaring. Disruptions to energy and agriculture markets caused by the Ukraine war magnified supply constraints stemming from the COVID-19 recession and recovery.

US,

TÜRKIYE Enthusiasm for armament to increase tension: Minister

Enthusiasm for armament to increase tension: Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. İzmir’s old Jewish neighborhood to turn into museum

    İzmir’s old Jewish neighborhood to turn into museum

  2. Ancient whistle found in Assos

    Ancient whistle found in Assos

  3. Greece to make 4 billion euro deal with Germany

    Greece to make 4 billion euro deal with Germany

  4. Iran’s Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, in Tehran

    Iran’s Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, in Tehran

  5. China’s Xi calls for military growth as party congress opens

    China’s Xi calls for military growth as party congress opens
Recommended
BP to buy US renewable gas firm for $4.1 bn

BP to buy US renewable gas firm for $4.1 bn
Tourism targets set for 2022 may exceed: Minister

Tourism targets set for 2022 may exceed: Minister
Central Bank to meet for rate decision

Central Bank to meet for rate decision
External assets reach $296 billion

External assets reach $296 billion
Macron seeks German ‘solidarity’ on energy

Macron seeks German ‘solidarity’ on energy
Credit Suisse reaches deal with US over mortgage-backed securities

Credit Suisse reaches deal with US over mortgage-backed securities
WORLD German cybersecurity chief sacked over alleged Russia ties

German cybersecurity chief sacked over alleged Russia ties

Germany’s cybersecurity chief was sacked on Tuesday after a TV satire show accused him of having ties to Russian intelligence services, with the country on high alert over potential sabotage activities by Moscow.

ECONOMY External assets reach $296 billion

External assets reach $296 billion

Türkiye’s external assets exhibited an increase of 2.7 percent from the end of 2021 to reach $296.1 billion as of the end of August, data from the Central Bank have shown.
SPORTS Olympic champ Mete Gazoz nabs bronze medal in world cup

Olympic champ Mete Gazoz nabs bronze medal in world cup

Olympic gold medalist recurve archer Mete Gazoz has won the bronze medal in the 2022 World Cup Final held in Mexico’s Tlaxcala.