Slain cinematographer’s husband angry Baldwin deflects blame

  • February 25 2022 07:00:00

Slain cinematographer’s husband angry Baldwin deflects blame

LOS ANGELES
Slain cinematographer’s husband angry Baldwin deflects blame

The husband of a cinematographer shot and killed on the set of the film “Rust” says it’s “absurd” that Alec Baldwin believes he’s not to blame for the shooting and he was “so angry” when Baldwin didn’t accept responsibility.

The remarks made in excerpts released on Feb. 23 from an interview with the “Today” show are the first public words from Matt Hutchins on the Oct. 21 death of his wife Halyna Hutchins.

“The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me,” Matt Hutchins told ”Today” host Hoda Kotb in the interview.

Baldwin said in a December interview with ABC News that he was pointing the gun at Halyna Hutchins at her instruction on the New Mexico set of the Western when it went off without his pulling the trigger, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

“Watching him I just felt so angry,” Hutchins said. ”I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her.”
Baldwin said in his interview that “someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but it’s not me.”

Matt Hutchins added that “gun safety was not the only problem on that set.”

“There were a number of industry standards that were not practiced,” he said, “and there’s multiple responsible parties.”

Matt Hutchins and his 9-year-old son are the plaintiffs in a wrongful death lawsuit filed last week that names Baldwin, the film’s producers and others as defendants.

It alleges that Baldwin, who was also a producer on the film, and his co-producers showed “callous” disregard in the face of safety complaints, and their “reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures” led directly to her death.

Baldwin’s attorney Aaron Dyer responded that any claim the actor was reckless is “entirely false.”

At least four other lawsuits have been filed over the shooting, but Hutchins’ is the first directly tied to one of the two people shot.

Last month Baldwin turned over his cellphone to investigators, and Dyer said he continues to cooperate fully with the investigation.

Investigators have described “some complacency” in how weapons were handled on the “Rust” set. They have said it is too soon to determine whether charges will be filed.

TURKEY Erdoğan, Macron discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Erdoğan, Macron discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey calls on Russia to stop ‘unlawful operation’

    Turkey calls on Russia to stop ‘unlawful operation’

  2. Ukraine asks Turkey to close Black Sea straits to Russian vessels: Envoy

    Ukraine asks Turkey to close Black Sea straits to Russian vessels: Envoy

  3. Glass terrace in Istanbul stuns visitors

    Glass terrace in Istanbul stuns visitors

  4. Experts warn of risks from growing population density in Istanbul

    Experts warn of risks from growing population density in Istanbul

  5. Russia’s Putin launches invasion of Ukraine, dozens killed

    Russia’s Putin launches invasion of Ukraine, dozens killed
Recommended
Michelangelo’s three ’pietas’ united in historic first

Michelangelo’s three ’pietas’ united in historic first
9,000-year-old ritual complex found in Jordan desert

9,000-year-old ritual complex found in Jordan desert
The last of The Sequential program draws on notions of indebtedness and asset borrowed from economics and looks at the reverberations of these terms in the artist’s own life story

The last of The Sequential program draws on notions of indebtedness and asset borrowed from economics and looks at the reverberations of these terms in the artist’s own life story
Tunisia withdraws ’Death on the Nile’ over Israeli actress

Tunisia withdraws ’Death on the Nile’ over Israeli actress
US returns artifacts worth $20 million to Greece

US returns artifacts worth $20 million to Greece
’Superbly preserved’ pterosaur fossil unearthed in Scotland

’Superbly preserved’ pterosaur fossil unearthed in Scotland
WORLD Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital on Feb. 25 after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.
ECONOMY Licensed power generation up 5.7 percent in December 2021

Licensed power generation up 5.7 percent in December 2021

Turkey’s electricity production increased by 5.7 percent in December 2021 on an annual basis, according to the latest data announced by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) on Feb. 24. 
SPORTS Mental health vital to success of athletes: Expert

Mental health vital to success of athletes: Expert

In order for athletes to stay in good mental health, training should be given to help them overcome anxiety, improve concentration, build confidence and even manage anger, a Turkish expert has said, amid an ongoing debate that some of the athletes at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games had to deal with high expectations that led to overwhelming pressure.