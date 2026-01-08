Graffiti artist adds color to resort town

MUĞLA

Mural artist Axel Mengü, known for his graffiti works, has been adding color to transformers, building walls and rocks in the resort town of Fethiye in the western province of Muğla, using his own resources and initiative.

Born in İstanbul, Mengü graduated from the Graphic Design Department of Marmara University’s Faculty of Fine Arts and initially took up mural art as a hobby. Over time, he developed his skills and turned his passion into a profession, with several of his works also featured in films.

The artist first visited Fethiye years ago on holiday and was deeply impressed by its natural beauty. Since then, he has continued to return whenever he finds the time.

Starting with empty walls around the town, Mengü began painting a variety of images on transformers, building facades and rocks, entirely through his own efforts. He continues to pursue his passion for mural art in the district whenever possible.

Having worked in many countries around the world, the artist’s works in Fethiye have drawn widespread appreciation from local residents.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Mengü said he continues to produce new works, even as a hobby, in order to improve himself. He noted that he believes sharing his talent with people is a responsibility.

“I take special care to bring my art together with society in public spaces,” he said. “Through these public works, I can also generate professional opportunities, and in turn produce more work for the public. This requires serious costs. The works may look beautiful at first glance, but there are significant expenses, and I cover all of this on my own, with my own effort, initiative and budget.”

Mengü added that many people assume the works are commissioned by the municipality, a perception he said undermines the fact that the pieces are produced entirely through his own means.

Stating that he has worked with some municipalities in Türkiye and has pieces in different countries, Mengü said Fethiye holds a special place for him.

“I paint while I travel, and I travel while I paint. I try to be here more because I find peace in Fethiye and feel the healing power of nature,” he said. “Fethiye is already very beautiful, so it’s not my place to say ‘beautifying’ it. I simply try to turn walls and transformers that look unpleasant in our living environment into works of art. Even if they are not seen as art, the fact that people pause for a second, smile or think as they pass by motivates me. I continue my life by producing.”

Mengü said he receives a great deal of feedback from residents, which makes him happy, adding that some interactions, especially through social media, are unforgettable.

“One piece I painted on a transformer in Ölüdeniz looks like a truck from a distance,” he recalled. “Someone messaged me saying they arrived at night with their caravan and didn’t park there because they thought a truck couldn’t get out. They went somewhere else, and only in the morning realized it wasn’t a real truck. They sent me a rather reproachful but funny message. Even now, people in Fethiye sometimes ask me, ‘Why did you paint over the fire truck?’ These things are an honor for me.”

He added that the works are not finished pieces, noting that he continues to add to them gradually within the limits of his own budget.

Mengü also pointed out that mural festivals are held in many parts of the world and that support is needed to compete internationally in this field.

“When you want to paint a large building, bureaucracy comes into play,” he said. “Support is needed if we want to improve ourselves and be more visible globally. Ideally, I would love to see a mural festival in Fethiye and bring my network of mural artists from around the world here, including internationally renowned names. Such projects could be beneficial in terms of tourism, the development of art and promoting the region.”