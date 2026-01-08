Namık Kemal’s House Museum draws visitors

TEKİRDAĞ

Namık Kemal’s House Museum in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ was visited by around 10,000 local and foreign tourists last year, according to officials.

The museum showcases the works of Namık Kemal, widely known as the “Poet of the Homeland,” along with historical and cultural objects donated by local residents. The 19th-century Ottoman-style house was restored through the joint efforts of the Tekirdağ Governor’s Office, Tekirdağ Municipality, the Namık Kemal Association, public institutions, civil society organizations and schools, with the support of teachers and students.

Opened to public visits in 1993 following its restoration, the house features Kemal’s literary works, archives, books, photographs and newspapers he published, as well as various historical artifacts brought in by citizens.

Last year, the museum welcomed visitors from different parts of Türkiye, as well as from European countries, South Korea and Taiwan.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Sezai Kurt, head of the Namık Kemal Association and manager of the museum, said the number of visitors has been increasing steadily each year due to growing interest from both local and foreign tourists.

Kurt described the house as one of Tekirdağ’s cultural symbols and said he considers it among the most influential cultural centers of the 13 poet and writer houses across Türkiye.

Thanks to the cultural activities and events held at the venue, Kurt said, the Namık Kemal House has become a nationally recognized cultural institution. He added that the strong interest, particularly from Thrace and neighboring provinces, was highly encouraging.

Library open to researchers

Kurt also noted that every day, two or three, and sometimes even four, school groups from Istanbul, Edirne and all districts of Tekirdağ visit the house. He said visitors are given detailed information about Tekirdağ, Namık Kemal, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and Yahya Kemal.

The ground floor houses a large library and the Tekirdağ archive, Kurt said, adding that the museum is open to researchers and that part of it operates as the Tekirdağ Research Center.

Emphasizing that the Namık Kemal House has gained an international profile, Kurt said Tekirdağ native Rıfat Karlova, who lives in Taiwan, has also contributed significantly to promoting the museum abroad.

“Visitor numbers from schools increase every year,” Kurt said. “I can comfortably say that 10,000 people visited the Namık Kemal House last year.”