Six-year project to preserve Turkish-Islamic tombstones

Six-year project to preserve Turkish-Islamic tombstones

ANKARA
Six-year project to preserve Turkish-Islamic tombstones

The Culture and Tourism Ministry has embarked on a landmark six-year project aimed at reading, documenting, restoring and conserving tombstones from the Turkish-Islamic period, notably involving the creation of a comprehensive digital archive and compiling an extensive body of work to be passed down to future generations.

The project has commenced in four key provinces: Istanbul, the northern province of Tokat, the western province of Denizli and the southern province of Diyarbakır.

The announcement came alongside the opening of the “Golden Age of Archeology” exhibition at the Presidential Library in the capital Ankara, where 485 newly unveiled artifacts are on display.

Bülent Gönültaş, Deputy Director General of the ministry’s Cultural Heritage and Museums, said that one of the exhibition’s highlights is an Ottoman-era tombstone with a compelling story, which became a driving force behind the project’s development.

The tombstone commemorates a fallen officer cadet, Halim Efendi, who died on March 18, 1915 — the first day of the Gallipoli naval battles. It was discovered during fieldwork and subsequently transferred to the Troy Museum.

“We identified the tombstone as belonging to officer cadet Halim Efendi, who was martyred at the Dardanos Battery on that historic day,” Gönültaş explained.

Following the identification, a dedicated exhibition space was established in the Gallipoli Battles section on the top floor of the Troy Museum.

The museum also reached out to the soldier’s surviving family members, inviting them to the exhibition.

The project’s primary aim is to systematically catalog all Turkish-Islamic tombstones across Türkiye, perform restoration and conservation and develop a digital archive along an exhaustive reference library.

To expedite the work, the ministry has organized Ottoman Turkish language courses for museum experts, ensuring they are equipped with the necessary skills.

After building the infrastructure and software systems, specialized teams began pilot work in the selected provinces this year, with full completion expected within six years.

He also noted the intensified archaeological focus on Turkish-Islamic sites in the past two decades, highlighting ongoing research in regions like Ani, Malazgirt, Karacahisar and Silifke castles, which continue to enrich Türkiye’s historical narrative.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

    Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

  2. Erdoğan vows party growth, stronger campaign

    Erdoğan vows party growth, stronger campaign

  3. European powers willing to reimpose sanctions on Iran

    European powers willing to reimpose sanctions on Iran

  4. Iraq restores power after nationwide blackouts

    Iraq restores power after nationwide blackouts

  5. AKP to mark 24th anniversary with unity-themed event

    AKP to mark 24th anniversary with unity-themed event
Recommended
Bosnian resorts pivot to summer tourism as climate changes

Bosnian resorts pivot to summer tourism as climate changes
Harry and Meghan sign deal with Netflix

Harry and Meghan sign deal with Netflix
Japanese students trained at excavations

Japanese students trained at excavations
Taylor Swift announces 12th album for pre pre-order

Taylor Swift announces 12th album for 'pre pre-order'
A Swiss dream: The Dolder Grand

A Swiss dream: The Dolder Grand
Japans World Cosplay Summit to escape summer heat in 2027

Japan's World Cosplay Summit to escape summer heat in 2027
Perfume bottles found off Kaş may be among Europe’s first fragrance imports

Perfume bottles found off Kaş may be among Europe’s first fragrance imports
WORLD Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday hailed a "very good call" with Donald Trump and leaders of Ukraine and European countries, two days before the US president's meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin.
ECONOMY Türkiye aims to rise to nuclear league, says energy minister

Türkiye aims to rise to nuclear league, says energy minister

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar stated that efforts are underway to end Türkiye's energy dependence, with the goal of elevating the country to the nuclear league.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿