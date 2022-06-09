Six opposition parties present representation variety to voters, CHP leader says

ORDU

Voters of Turkey can find their representations on the platform that the six opposition parties have established, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said on June 9.

“Let me tell you this about the table of six. Every citizen sees his representative when he looks at that table. Conservatives, liberal, right-wing, left-wing... It is the situation of this country that brings us together,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, speaking in the Black Sea province of Ordu.

The CHP will relieve the country of problems it’s facing in six months if the party comes to the power in the next elections, he stated.

“They ask, ‘How do we get out of this?’ Why not get rid of it guys! We have everything. Savvy people are thrown into a corner. There are so many qualified people who have done their doctorates, received their education abroad and know the state, who [the ruling party] has thrown aside,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

He reminded his call to the bureaucrats to obey the legality because they will ask the account for irregularities in the state if the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) changes in the next elections.

“Why did I call bureaucrats? I said ‘don’t sign under the wrongdoing,’” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

The government “gets angry” over this call and identifies this warning as “threatening,” he added.

“I do not threaten; I say ‘follow the law, the justice.’ If you make a mistake, tomorrow all of this [ruling party] will go away, and you will have to give an account,” the CHP leader said.