Sirens heard at Incirlik air base, key NATO facility in south Türkiye

Sirens heard at Incirlik air base, key NATO facility in south Türkiye

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Sirens heard at Incirlik air base, key NATO facility in south Türkiye

Sirens were heard early on Friday at Türkiye's Incirlik airbase, a key NATO facility where US troops are stationed near the southeastern city of Adana, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

There was no immediate official comment on the incident, which took place four days after NATO air defenses shot down a ballistic missile in Turkish airspace that was fired from Iran, the second in five days.

Residents of Adana, which lies 10 kilometres (six miles) away from the base, were woken at around 3:25 am (0025 GMT) by sirens, which sounded for around five minutes, according to the Ekonomim business news website.

It said a red alert sounded at the base.

Several people posted mobile phone footage on social media of a glowing image flying through the sky, suggesting it could be a missile heading for the airbase, it said.

Across the city, sirens from fire engines and the security forces could be heard for a long time, it added.

NATO said it shot down a second ballistic missile fired from Iran on Monday, prompting a stern warning from Türkiye to Tehran not to take "provocative steps".

The announcement came shortly after Washington said it was closing down its consulate in Adana, urging all American citizens to leave southeastern Türkiye.

Since the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran started, Tehran has launched strikes across the Middle East. Türkiye had appeared not to be a target for Iran.

As well as Incirlik airbase, U.S. troops are also stationed at Kürecik, another Turkish base that is a NATO facility in the center of the country, where a Patriot missile defense system was deployed on Tuesday.

A first missile had been intercepted by NATO defenses in Turkish air space on March 4.

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