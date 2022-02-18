Sirens alert more rain in Brazilian city where more than hundred have died in flooding

  • February 18 2022 09:13:00

Sirens alert more rain in Brazilian city where more than hundred have died in flooding

PETROPOLIS
Sirens alert more rain in Brazilian city where more than hundred have died in flooding

Ahead of more heavy rain, residents of several neighborhoods in the devastated Brazilian city of Petropolis were called to evacuate Thursday, just two days after flash floods and landslides killed 117 people.

Sirens warned neighborhoods in the hillside tourist town to leave, with residents still shocked from the rivers of mud that buried homes and swept away cars and trees. At least two streets were already closed after landslides containing "rocky blocks."

The new rainfall comes with dozens still reported missing in the city, located some 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Rio de Janeiro, and as the first funerals of identified victims took place.

Text messages warned residents to take refuge at relatives’ homes or in public shelters "due to the volume of rain affecting the city, which will continue, with an intensity between moderate to strong, in the next few hours," the local Civil Defense said.

"I feel scared when I see that it’s raining again, because the ground is still soaked," said 45-year-old Petropolis resident Rodne Montesso, whose house was not at risk from the latest rains. "I think of the families who live in neighborhoods where many people have already died and I get desperate."

Amid fears that the toll could climb, firefighters and volunteers scrambled through the remains of houses Thursday -- many of them impoverished slums.

As rescue helicopters flew overhead, residents shared stories about loved ones or neighbors swept away.

"Unfortunately, it is going to be difficult to find survivors," Luciano Goncalves, a 26-year-old volunteer, told AFP, completely covered in mud.

"Given the situation, it is practically impossible. But we must do our utmost, to be able to return the bodies to the families. We have to be very careful because there are still areas at risk" of fresh landslides, he added.

A total of 24 people have been rescued, while the number of missing is murky due to many of the dead bodies not yet having been identified. Globo TV has reported the number of missing at 41.

So far, 850 displaced people have been relocated to makeshift shelters, the vast majority of them in public schools.

Some 500 firefighters, with the help of hundreds of volunteers, dogs, bulldozers and dozens of aircraft participated in the rescue.

The rains were the latest in a series of deadly storms -- which experts say are made worse by climate change -- to hit Brazil in the past three months.

Charities have called for donations of mattresses, food, water, clothing and face masks.

Governor Claudio Castro of Rio de Janeiro state said the streets of Petropolis resembled "a scene from a war," adding these were the heaviest rains to hit the region since 1932.

The "historic tragedy" was made worse, Castro said, by "deficits" in urban planning and housing infrastructure.

The effects of uncontrolled urban expansion, said meteorologist Estael Sias, hit the poor hardest when disaster strikes.

"Those who live in these regions at risk are the most vulnerable," he said.

City hall declared a state of disaster and three days of mourning.

Petropolis -- the 19th-century summer capital of the Brazilian empire -- is a popular destination for tourists fleeing the heat of Rio.

It is known for its leafy streets, stately homes, imperial palace -- today a museum -- and the natural beauty of surrounding mountains.

President Jair Bolsonaro, on an official trip to Russia and Hungary, will travel to Petropolis on his return Friday to inspect the damage, the government announced.

Experts say rainy season downpours are being augmented by La Nina -- the cyclical cooling of the Pacific Ocean -- and by climate change.

Because a warmer atmosphere holds more water, global warming increases the risk and intensity of flooding from extreme rainfall.

Last month, torrential downpours triggered floods and landslides that killed at least 28 people in southeastern Brazil, mainly in Sao Paulo state.

There have also been heavy rains in the northeastern state of Bahia, where 24 people died in December.

Petropolis and the surrounding region were previously hit by severe storms in January 2011, when more than 900 people died in flooding and landslides.

TURKEY Status quo in Black Sea is of vital importance: Defense minister

Status quo in Black Sea is of vital importance: Defense minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Lifting face mask mandate to be discussed next week: Minister

    Lifting face mask mandate to be discussed next week: Minister

  2. Ukraine-Russia tension scares away Turkish tourists

    Ukraine-Russia tension scares away Turkish tourists

  3. Data show pet trends among Turks

    Data show pet trends among Turks

  4. Turkey says it expects NATO allies to display unity, spirit of solidarity

    Turkey says it expects NATO allies to display unity, spirit of solidarity

  5. Turkish delegation visits Palestine, Israel

    Turkish delegation visits Palestine, Israel
Recommended
Take the 5th The choice could soon be Trump’s in NY probe

Take the 5th? The choice could soon be Trump’s in NY probe
Allies watch for Kremlin attempt to justify Ukraine invasion

Allies watch for Kremlin attempt to justify Ukraine invasion
Brazil mudslides kill dozens

Brazil mudslides kill dozens
Hunt on for great white shark that killed Sydney swimmer

Hunt on for great white shark that killed Sydney swimmer
US: Russia adds troops near Ukraine despite drawdown claims

US: Russia adds troops near Ukraine despite drawdown claims
Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity

Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity
WORLD Take the 5th The choice could soon be Trump’s in NY probe

Take the 5th? The choice could soon be Trump’s in NY probe

That is the question Donald Trump may face after a New York judge ordered the former president to testify in a long-running state civil investigation into his business practices.

ECONOMY Opposition alliance drawing new road map for Turkey: CHP leader

Opposition alliance drawing new road map for Turkey: CHP leader

The opposition alliance is drawing a new road map for Turkey, with democracy and justice being a common goal, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) has said.
SPORTS Turkish handballer transfers to Swedish giant

Turkish handballer transfers to Swedish giant

A handball player from the local Yenimahalle Municipality Women’s Handball Team in the capital Ankara has been transferred to Sweden’s IFK Kristianstad, one of Europe’s leading handball teams, after scoring 18 goals in two matches between the two.