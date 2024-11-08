Clashes erupt as Israeli team plays in Amsterdam, leading dozens of arrests

AMSTERDAM

Israel on Nov. 8 sent planes for their citizens as violent clashes that erupted in Amsterdam overnight after a Europa League football match.

The violence flared after the game between home team Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv that the former won 5-0.

Five people were hospitalized and 62 arrests were made as a result of the clashes, police said.

As fans of both teams gathered in Amsterdam for the match on Nov. 7, police said were on alert and monitoring several incidents including the tearing down of a Palestinian flag from a building.

Violent clashes then appear to have erupted around midnight, Dutch media AT5 reported.

Social media platforms were flooded with unverified images purported to be of the violence, but confirmed details of the clashes were few.

AT5 reported that numerous fights, as well as acts of vandalism, had occurred in the city center.

"A large number of mobile unit vehicles are present and reinforcements have also been called in," it reported. "Young people also allegedly provoked the police.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered two planes be sent to the Netherlands to bring the Israeli fans home.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof denounced the "completely unacceptable anti-Semitic attacks on Israelis.”

Israeli authorities urged their citizens in Amsterdam to stay in their hotels and avoid showing Israeli or Jewish symbols if they do go outside.

Israel's new Foreign Minister Gideon Saar will travel to Amsterdam for an "urgent" visit.

A pro-Palestinian rally against the Israeli football club's visit was initially scheduled to take place near the stadium on Nov. 7, but was relocated by Amsterdam city council for security reasons.

The violence in Amsterdam will lead to a review of security at two games this month being organized by European soccer body UEFA. In another potential flashpoint linked to football, France plays Israel at Stade de France near Paris next week in the Nations League.

UEFA recently decided to relocate Maccabi Tel Aviv’s next Europa League game with Turkish club Beşiktaş, which was originally scheduled to be played in Istanbul on Nov. 28.