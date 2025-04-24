Şimşek, US treasury secretary discuss deeper trade, regional peace

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington, DC on Wednesday to discuss strengthening economic ties and regional cooperation, the Turkish Finance Ministry said Thursday.

The meeting, also attended by Turkish Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan, took place in a “constructive atmosphere.”

Both sides emphasized the shared political will of Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Donald Trump to deepen multidimensional relations.

Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in investment, trade, transport and energy. Şimşek highlighted the importance of removing current restrictions to improve collaboration in the defense industry.

The Turkish delegation also briefed U.S. officials on Türkiye’s ongoing economic stabilization program.

The two parties also exchanged views on regional issues. Ankara emphasized the need to lift sanctions on Syria and explained its diplomatic efforts in facilitating a ceasefire and peace in Ukraine.

The talks came amid growing economic ties between the two countries. Bilateral trade continues its upward trend, and both sides have been committing to raising this figure to $100 billion.

 

