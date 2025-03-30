Şimşek dismisses claims about his involvement in İmamoğlu investigation

ANKARA

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has dismissed claims made by opposition leader Özgür Özel, alleging his involvement in the preparation of financial reports that are used against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

“In the face of the accusations of the leader of the main opposition party, it has become necessary to make a statement about the functioning of state institutions,” Şimşek wrote on X on March 29.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) reports requested by the prosecutor's office are reported directly to the prosecutor's office, and no one other than the prosecutor's office can have any knowledge or intervene, Şimşek said.

Özel, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), claimed that Şimşek had the MASAK reports prepared, saying that the minister was part of the “coup” against İmamoğlu.

İmamoğlu was arrested on March 23 on corruption charges, days after being detained by the police. He denies all charges.