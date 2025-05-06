Signs on Lycian Way to be renewed

ANTALYA

A major renovation project is underway along the historic Lycian Way, one of Antalya’s most prominent hiking trails. The directional signs on the route will be completely renewed and integrated into a modern trail system, making the route more accessible, safer and informative for both local and international hikers.

Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin said the project is important for sustainable nature tourism.

“A large section of the 700-kilometer-long Lycian Way lies within Antalya’s borders,” Şahin said. “Through this project, we aim to renew all directional signs to build a more structured and reliable infrastructure for trekking and nature tourism.”

The governor also announced the development of a mobile app under the coordination of Antalya Governor's Office. “This app will allow nature lovers and tourists to explore all trekking routes throughout Antalya with ease,” he said.

Şahin added that the work is part of the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s Heritage for the Future project, which includes significant restoration work in ancient cities across the region, adding that valuable archaeological findings from the region would soon be shared with the public.

When completed, the trail will not only enhance the experience for hikers but also provide an economic boost to local communities along the route.