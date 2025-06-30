Show retraces Cezanne's roots in southern France

Show retraces Cezanne's roots in southern France

AIX-EN-PROVENCE
Show retraces Cezannes roots in southern France

A city in southern France is celebrating its most famous local painter Paul Cezanne with an exhibition showcasing his works inspired by the sun-drenched landscapes of the Provence region.

Paintings by Cezanne, created in his hometown of Aix-en-Provence and at his family estate, went on display on June 28 at the Granet Museum in the city for the over three-month exhibition, which is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors.

The theme of the exhibit is "Cezanne at home," said the city's mayor Sophie Joissains.

The vivid southern French countryside provided most of the inspiration for Cezanne's works, composed mainly of still lifes and landscapes.

But the artist, known as one of the fathers of modern art, was hated by critics and shunned by his native city during his life and even years after his death.

"As long as I live, no Cezanne will enter the museum," then-conservator of the Granet Museum Henri Pontier promised after Cezanne died in 1906.

For decades, "a modest copy of a classic male nude, made during his studies, was the only work of Cezanne's in the museum of his city," said Bruno Ely, current director of the museum and the exhibit's curator.

The century-long rift between Cezanne and his native city came to an end in 2006 when the Granet Museum held its first exhibition of the artist's work.

The city has since declared 2025 "Cezanne's Year," organizing a series of events celebrating his work and leaving any historical estrangement firmly in the past.

The "Cezanne au Jas de Bouffan" (Cezane at the Jas de Bouffan) exhibit displays 135 paintings, drawings and etchings, originating from museums and collectors from over a dozen different countries.

The evolution of Cezanne's painting style will be on display, from his earlier darker works featuring thick paint spread with a palette knife to impressionism to a pre-cubist style.

Though the Provence region where Cezanne roamed was "tiny," it was "enough for him to reinvent painting," said Ely.

The exhibition comes alongside major restoration efforts at the three-storey Jas de Bouffan manor home, where the Cezanne family lived in the late 19th century.

Young Cezanne adorned the estate's living room with colourful frescos, perhaps with the intention of impressing his banker father, who had wanted his son to be a lawyer or a financer.

The exhibition runs to Oct. 12.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Manufacturing PMI falls to eight-month low in June

Manufacturing PMI falls to eight-month low in June
LATEST NEWS

  1. Manufacturing PMI falls to eight-month low in June

    Manufacturing PMI falls to eight-month low in June

  2. ECB warns inflation set to become more volatile

    ECB warns inflation set to become more volatile

  3. Eight-country coalition aims to tax luxury air travel

    Eight-country coalition aims to tax luxury air travel

  4. UK food delivery firms to crack down on irregular migrant workers

    UK food delivery firms to crack down on irregular migrant workers

  5. US judge orders Argentina to sell 51 pct stake in oil firm YPF

    US judge orders Argentina to sell 51 pct stake in oil firm YPF
Recommended
F1 delivers Apple biggest big-screen hit

'F1' delivers Apple biggest big-screen hit
Gaziantep Castle set to reopen in October

Gaziantep Castle set to reopen in October
Beyoncé, Jay-Z steal show at Paris Fashion Week

Beyoncé, Jay-Z steal show at Paris Fashion Week
Drought shrinks flamingo numbers in Lake Tuz

Drought shrinks flamingo numbers in Lake Tuz
Canadian rocks may be the oldest on Earth

Canadian rocks may be the oldest on Earth
Digs restart at Saint Constantine and Helena Monastery

Digs restart at Saint Constantine and Helena Monastery
Hadrianopolis introduces AI-powered tour experience

Hadrianopolis introduces AI-powered tour experience
WORLD US Senate in final push to pass Trumps big, beautiful spending bill

US Senate in final push to pass Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill

U.S. senators were in a marathon session of amendment votes Monday as Republicans sought to pass Donald Trump's flagship spending bill, an unpopular package set to slash social welfare programs and add an eye-watering $3 trillion to the national debt.
ECONOMY Manufacturing PMI falls to eight-month low in June

Manufacturing PMI falls to eight-month low in June

The headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing PMI dropped to 46.7 in June from 47.2 in May.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿