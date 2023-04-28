Shots fired at Turkish evacuation plane in Sudan

ANKARA

The Defense Ministry has stated that shots have been fired at a Turkish military plane while landing in an airport north of Khartoum, from where it was supposed to evacuate the Turkish nationals amid the ongoing internal armed conflict in Sudan.

“Shots were fired with small arms at our C-130 evacuation plane, which was sent to Wadi Sayidna for the evacuation of our citizens from Sudan, where the clashes continue. Our plane could safely land, and no personnel was injured. Necessary controls are being made,” the ministry said in a written statement on April 28.

Türkiye deployed three C-130 for evacuating the citizens from Wadi Sadiyna, in northern Khartoum and two A400m from the Port Sudan in the southern parts of the capital. One C-130 successfully brought 170 citizens to Istanbul in the early hours of April 27. There was no information on whether the evacuation operation will continue following this incident.

In remarks late on April 27, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar informed that there were around 210 persons in Wadi Sadiyna and 250 in Port Sudan that these planes were planned to carry back home.

Türkiye started the evacuation immediately after the clashes intensified in Sudan between two rival groups, the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, before Eid al-Fitr. As the air space was closed due to growing insecurity, the first batches of the evacuees have been transferred to Ethiopia by land and from there to Türkiye by air.

The military decided on April 27 to send five military planes to complete the evacuation of all the citizens.

Responding to the questions about the incident, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar informed that despite the attack, the Turkish plane could land safely. “No injury or casualty. Our team is assessing the damage on the plane. In line with their report, we will decide whether to supply additional logistical support,” he said.

Initial assessment shows that the damage is minor and could be repaired by the technical teams that Türkiye will send, Akar stated.

“Our objective is to bring back our citizens without any trouble. Our relevant institutions are in talks with the civilian and military authorities there [in Sudan]. Our works for the safe evacuation of our citizens and our planes continue,” he suggested.