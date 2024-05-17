Short-term external debt at $175 billion

ANKARA

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock was $175.4 billion at the end of March, indicating an increase of 0.1 percent compared to the end of 2023, according to data from the Central Bank.

Banks’ short-term external debt stock increased by 4.1 percent to $71.2 billion and other sectors’ short-term external debt stock decreased by 3.7 percent to $58.2 billion.

FX deposits of non-residents (except banking sector) within resident banks decreased by 4.1 percent from the end of 2023, recording $19.2 billion, while FX deposits of non-resident banks recorded $20.3 billion, falling by 2 percent.

Non-residents’ Turkish Lira deposits increased by 8.9 percent to $16.5 billion.

Over the same period, the short-term debt of public sector, which consists of public banks, increased by 9.3 percent to $37.7 billion, while the short-term debt of the private sector decreased by 2.8 percent to $91.8 billion.

Some 51.6 percent of the short-term external debt consisted of U.S. dollars, 22.1 percent euro, 10.6 percent lira and 15.7 percent other currencies, said the bank.