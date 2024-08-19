Shooting targets Palestinian businessman, driver killed in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The street in Kağıthane, Istanbul, where the attack occurred, August 19, 2024.

Police in Istanbul have launched a large-scale investigation after a Palestinian was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting as they sat in a car, the governor’s office has announced.

The killing was carried out by a masked assailant or assailants and targeted a Palestinian businessman, the media said, without further information on his identity. The businessman was seriously wounded in the attack.

The killer dropped a handgun fitted with a silencer at the scene, the office said in a brief statement late on Aug. 18.

Local media reported that the man sitting in the driver's seat was killed and his friend seriously wounded in the shooting.

Another man, who the governor’s office described as the dead man’s bodyguard, was injured in the foot.

The victims were sitting on Dilaver Street in the Kağıthane district of north Istanbul when the attack happened.

Photographs of the scene showed a semi-automatic handgun with a silencer attached to the barrel lying on the sidewalk next to a white saloon car parked between two other vehicles.

The white car’s rear passenger door nearest the sidewalk appeared to have been punctured by several bullets.