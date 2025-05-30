Shipwreck remains along ancient trade route

ANTALYA
Remains of a shipwreck near Besmi Island, one of Türkiye’s top archaeological diving spots in the Mediterranean town of Kaş, have been captured on camera.

Famous for its crystal-clear waters and turquoise bays, Kaş attracts thousands of diving enthusiasts each year. But beyond its natural beauty, the area also holds significant archaeological value, especially around Besmi Island, which lies between Kaş and the Greek island of Kastellorizo (Meis), along an ancient trade route.

The wreck is believed to have sunk during a storm after departing from the shores of Gaza in present-day Palestine. It remains now lie between 30 and 60 meters underwater and continue to attract divers with amphorae, storage jars called pithoi and anchors still visible on the seabed.

Underwater filmmaker Tahsin Ceylan, along with Kaş Diving Center instructor Levent Aydoğmuş and his team, recently explored the site and documented the ancient remains, also capturing images of local marine life.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Ceylan explained that research led by Associate Professor Hakan Öniz of Akdeniz University’s Department of Conservation and Restoration of Cultural Property dates the wreck back to the ninth or 10th century A.D. The ship is thought to have been carrying olives and olive oil from Gaza when it was caught in a storm and sank near Besmi Island.

He added that the large pithoi jars onboard were likely used for transporting legumes and grains.

“Although Türkiye’s seas are not very rich in fauna and flora, they are incredibly rich in underwater cultural heritage,” said Ceylan. “Promoting this heritage is crucial for diving tourism. Tourists are very interested in the site during dives, we come face-to-face with 1,000 years of history, and at the same time, get to enjoy Kaş’s spectacular underwater scenery.”

