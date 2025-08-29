Ship to retrace Homer’s epic voyage

ISTANBUL

The Hippoi, a reconstructed ancient vessel featuring a horse-head figure on its bow, will soon embark on a symbolic journey to retrace the seafaring routes described in Homer’s “Odyssey.”

The project, titled “Journey to History in the Footsteps of Homer,” was launched by the 360 Degree History Research Association with the support of Enerjisa, aiming to bring ancient maritime traditions back to life.

The launch event was held on the shores of Urla, near İzmir, where the ship is scheduled to set sail on Aug. 30, weather permitting. Following ancient seafaring practices, the Hippoi was crafted without nails, using only wooden dowels and mortise-and-tenon joints, techniques dating back thousands of years.

“We are sea lovers,” said Mualla Erkurt, president of the 360 Degree History Research Association. “The eastern Mediterranean is where human history began. When we started studying shipwrecks, we thought, ‘Why not rebuild these vessels and sail their ancient routes?’ For 21 years, we have been working on this dream. People are always fascinated to learn about the past, and when they see this work, they say, ‘Is this really our heritage?’ We believe that the more we tell people about their history in a true and vivid way, the better they can look to the future. Our motto is: never give up. We will continue. Soon we plan to establish a maritime center in Urla, build new ships and explore new routes.”

Sidar Duman, one of the association’s founding members, highlighted Homer’s enduring influence: “Homer ended a dark age when writing was forgotten and chaos dominated the Mediterranean. On Aug. 30, if the weather allows, we will attempt to follow a journey similar to what Homer may have taken. Born in İzmir, he lived about 400 years after the Trojan War, listening to these stories as oral epics. Perhaps he boarded such a vessel in Urla and traveled the same coasts we will visit. By recreating this voyage with the same methods, we are not only reviving history but also continuing cultural exchanges that are still very relevant today.”

A challenging voyage

The Hippoi’s captain, Serim Paker, stressed that the voyage will embrace ancient seafaring methods rather than modern navigation: “We are not sharing exact routes or durations because this will be a very different experience. We will follow the sea and the winds, updating our course as we go. If conditions allow, we hope to depart Saturday morning. Our first stop will be Foça, then Ayvalık, and afterward Bozcaada, before returning south. The ship is more demanding than our previous ones, with an open deck, but the crew is highly committed. We have 10 oars, which will help for maneuvers in ports and close waters. Wish us luck.”

Urla Deputy Mayor Dinçer Gözmen called the vessel “a cultural ambassador,” noting: “This project is not just a launch but a journey back to our roots. The Homeros project reconnects us with the legends of the Aegean. Watching the “Odyssey” come alive once more excites and inspires us. The Hippoi is not merely a vessel — it represents the richness of our maritime heritage and the aesthetic spirit of our ancestors. May this voyage reflect not only history but also the culture of coexistence that our heritage has gifted us.”

The Hippoi’s voyage will pay tribute both to Homer, İzmir’s legendary poet, and to the enduring maritime culture of the Aegean, inviting new generations to rediscover the sea through the lens of history.