Ship continues resolute exploration of east Med: Defense ministry

  • September 06 2020 14:09:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s energy exploration ship is continuing its determined mission in the Eastern Mediterranean, said the National Defense Ministry on Sept. 6.

“Strong, Determined and Powerful! The frigates and corvettes belonging to our Naval Forces are resolutely continuing their duty of escorting / protecting the ORUÇ REIS research ship, which continues to work in our jurisdiction areas in the Eastern Mediterranean,” the ministry posted on Twitter with a nearly two-minute video of the ships at work.

“No lawlessness or bullying will be allowed in the region!” the ministry added.

The video also showed communication between the ships and elements affiliated with Turkish Naval Forces Command.

Despite opposition from Greece and some other countries, on Aug. 31, Turkey again extended the Oruç Reis’s energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean in an area within Turkey's continental shelf, this time through Sept. 12.

Turkey has consistently opposed Greece's efforts to declare an exclusive economic zone based on small islands near Turkish shores, violating the interests of Turkey, the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean.

Ankara has also said energy resources near the island of Cyprus must be shared fairly between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said the only solution to the dispute lies through dialogue and negotiation to reach a win-win deal for sharing, and has urged Athens to respect Turkey's rights.

