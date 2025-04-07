Share of wind and solar in installed capacity hits 30 percent

ISTANBUL

The share of wind and solar energy in Türkiye's total installed electricity capacity reached approximately 30 percent by the end of March, according to the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ).

Türkiye's total electricity installed capacity reached 117,876 megawatts (MW) by the end of March.

Solar energy installed capacity increased by 129 percent year-on-year to reach 21,620 MW, while wind energy installed capacity surged 108 percent to 13,098 MW.

Hakan Erkan, Secretary General of the Solar Energy Industrialists and Industry Association (GENSED), noted that most solar energy installations in Türkiye are carried out through unlicensed projects.

Erkan pointed out that capacities in licensed solar power plants are being allocated to storage-based plants, adding, "While the total unlicensed capacities amount to 22,000 MW, the capacity for licensed solar energy projects with storage has been allocated up to 15,000 MW. Solar energy will continue to grow in these two areas."

He also highlighted that there will be large-capacity licensed power plant projects through Renewable Energy Resources Zones (YEKA) projects.

Erkan emphasized that within the Turkish solar energy sector, there is a need for installations beyond large capacities.

"In addition to these large capacities, there are medium- and small-scale investor groups who wish to invest in 1-2 MW projects,” he said, explaining that the association had presented a proposal to the ministry for those interested in investing in smaller capacities.