Shakira concerts give multimillion-dollar boost to Mexico

MEXICO CITY
Shakira fans flocking to see the Colombian star in concert are generating tens of millions of dollars for Mexico, according to the local chamber of commerce, underscoring the economic significance of major musical events.

Home to around nine million people, Mexico City is a magnet for Latin and other international musicians who attract fans from across the country and abroad.

Maria, 32, flew from Honduras to see Shakira perform during her "Women Don't Cry Anymore" world tour at Mexico City's 65,000-capacity GNP Stadium.

The online marketing expert spent nearly $1,000 on the flight, hotel and concert ticket.

"Direct flights to Mexico City were full so I had several layovers," she told AFP.

Devanhi, from Chihuahua in northern Mexico, spent more than $1,000 for five days in the capital, including $400 for the concert and $200 for the plane ticket.

"Whenever we can, we make the trip," since global stars skip Chihuahua on their tours, she added.

According to the local branch of the National Chamber of Commerce, Shakira's seven concerts in Mexico City this month are expected to generate economic benefits of more than 3.2 billion pesos ($160 million).

Nearly half of that will come from the sale of around 455,000 tickets, it estimated.

Hotels and other types of accommodation are expected to make $43.9 million, while restaurants and drink vendors will take in around $27 million, Canaco said.

The boost is set to eclipse the $50 million estimated to have been generated by US superstar Taylor Swift's four concerts in Mexico City in 2023, according to the organization.

