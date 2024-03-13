Seyhan mayor faces probe over using UN aid in campaign

Seyhan mayor faces probe over using UN aid in campaign

ADANA
Seyhan mayor faces probe over using UN aid in campaign

Adana Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into allegations that the mayor of Seyhan district in the southern province has used aid materials sent by the U.N. refuge agency for the survivors of the deadly earthquake last February in his election campaign.

Daily Milliyet on March 11 reported that Akif Kemal Akay allegedly transferred aid materials provided by the UNHCR into bags bearing his name and party logo before distributing them to Seyhan residents as part of his campaign.

Following the report, along with the prosecutor's office, the Seyhan Municipality also announced an administrative inquiry into the allegation.

After the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) did not nominate him for the local elections on March 31, Akay left the CHP to join the İYİ (Good) Party and became its mayoral candidate.

In the initial statement from the party, Spokesperson Kürşad Zorlu denied the allegations, claiming the photos in the news were fake and that the candidate was being framed.

Meanwhile, Selin Ünal, the UNHCR representative in Türkiye, stated that the organization will closely follow the process of clarifying the allegations.

In the event of any delays in the distribution of supplies, they are usually stored in receiving institutions, such as the municipal buildings, rather than UNHCR warehouses, she said.

"UNHCR maintains communication with relevant agencies, organizations and municipalities to ensure transparency and accountability regarding the distribution process. It is imperative to take decisive steps to uphold the principles of humanitarian assistance and to address any possible wrongdoing," Ünal added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Iraq to hold security summit in Baghdad

Türkiye, Iraq to hold security summit in Baghdad
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Iraq to hold security summit in Baghdad

    Türkiye, Iraq to hold security summit in Baghdad

  2. Türkiye, Greece to intensify talks before Mitsotakis’ visit

    Türkiye, Greece to intensify talks before Mitsotakis’ visit

  3. CHP leader calls on Israel to cease attacks amid Ramadan

    CHP leader calls on Israel to cease attacks amid Ramadan

  4. Erdoğan urges caution to prevent 'NATO conflict' amid Ukraine war

    Erdoğan urges caution to prevent 'NATO conflict' amid Ukraine war

  5. UK economy grows 0.2%, sparking hopes of recession exit

    UK economy grows 0.2%, sparking hopes of recession exit
Recommended
Truck overturns, killing 4 people in accident

Truck overturns, killing 4 people in accident
Historic caves, artifacts along Euphrates River to be preserved

Historic caves, artifacts along Euphrates River to be preserved
Protesters call for return of teen involved in fatal Istanbul crash

Protesters call for return of teen involved in fatal Istanbul crash

Young Turkish swimmer gears up to cross Cook Strait

Young Turkish swimmer gears up to cross Cook Strait
New sightseeing train completes promotional run in Black Sea Region

New sightseeing train completes promotional run in Black Sea Region
Lost martyrs’ cemetery from Gallipoli campaign located

Lost martyrs’ cemetery from Gallipoli campaign located
WORLD Putin boasts Russia nuclear arsenal better than in US

Putin boasts Russia nuclear arsenal better than in US

President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia's nuclear triad — its three-pronged arsenal of weapons launched from land, sea and air — was "much more" advanced than that of the United States.
ECONOMY UK economy grows 0.2%, sparking hopes of recession exit

UK economy grows 0.2%, sparking hopes of recession exit

Britain's economy rebounded slightly in January, data showed Wednesday, sparking hope of an end to recession in a boost to embattled Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of elections.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿