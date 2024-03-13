Seyhan mayor faces probe over using UN aid in campaign

ADANA

Adana Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into allegations that the mayor of Seyhan district in the southern province has used aid materials sent by the U.N. refuge agency for the survivors of the deadly earthquake last February in his election campaign.

Daily Milliyet on March 11 reported that Akif Kemal Akay allegedly transferred aid materials provided by the UNHCR into bags bearing his name and party logo before distributing them to Seyhan residents as part of his campaign.

Following the report, along with the prosecutor's office, the Seyhan Municipality also announced an administrative inquiry into the allegation.

After the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) did not nominate him for the local elections on March 31, Akay left the CHP to join the İYİ (Good) Party and became its mayoral candidate.

In the initial statement from the party, Spokesperson Kürşad Zorlu denied the allegations, claiming the photos in the news were fake and that the candidate was being framed.

Meanwhile, Selin Ünal, the UNHCR representative in Türkiye, stated that the organization will closely follow the process of clarifying the allegations.

In the event of any delays in the distribution of supplies, they are usually stored in receiving institutions, such as the municipal buildings, rather than UNHCR warehouses, she said.

"UNHCR maintains communication with relevant agencies, organizations and municipalities to ensure transparency and accountability regarding the distribution process. It is imperative to take decisive steps to uphold the principles of humanitarian assistance and to address any possible wrongdoing," Ünal added.