Envoys vow to comply with Vienna Convention

  • October 25 2021 16:48:00

Envoys vow to comply with Vienna Convention

ANKARA
Envoys vow to comply with Vienna Convention

The U.S. Embassy in Ankara has said it maintains compliance with Article 41 of the Vienna Convention that stipulates that the diplomatic principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of the guest state amid President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s call for the expulsion of 10 ambassadors who issued a statement on the Osman Kavala case last week. 

Dutch Ambassador Marjanne de Kwaasteniet and the embassies of Canada, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark, New Zealand also retweeted the statement made by the U.S. embassy. 

Presidential sources stressed that these statements were considered as positive by Erdoğan, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

“In response to questions concerning the statement of Oct. 18, the United States notes that it maintains compliance with Article 41 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” the embassy said on Twitter on Oct. 25. 

The embassies of the U.S., Canada, Netherlands, New Zealand, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, France and Germany issued a joint statement on Oct. 18 calling on Turkey to urgently release businessman Osman Kavala, who has been behind bars since 2017, although he has not convicted. Erdoğan said he instructed the Foreign Ministry for the expulsion of the 10 ambassadors for interfering in internal matters and judicial affairs of Turkey. 

The statements from these three countries came as the cabinet got convened to discuss the situation. 
Article 41 of the Vienna Convention reads: “Without prejudice to their privileges and immunities, it is the duty of all persons enjoying such privileges and immunities to respect the laws and regulations of the receiving State. They also have a duty not to interfere in the internal affairs of that State.”

“All official business with the receiving State entrusted to the mission by the sending state shall be conducted with or through the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the receiving state or such other ministry as may be agreed,” it also stresses.

diplomatic crisis, Erdogan,

TURKEY Envoys vow to comply with Vienna Convention

Envoys vow to comply with Vienna Convention
MOST POPULAR

  1. Microsoft founder visits top tourist attractions in Turkey’s west

    Microsoft founder visits top tourist attractions in Turkey’s west

  2. Turkish state lenders lower interest rates

    Turkish state lenders lower interest rates

  3. Envoys vow to comply with Vienna Convention

    Envoys vow to comply with Vienna Convention

  4. Istanbul Patriarch Bartholomew hospitalized in Washington

    Istanbul Patriarch Bartholomew hospitalized in Washington

  5. Number of booster shots given in Turkey low, says expert

    Number of booster shots given in Turkey low, says expert
Recommended
Turkey, Kyrgyzstan to sign security deal: Minister

Turkey, Kyrgyzstan to sign security deal: Minister
Turkish president set for 3rd Azerbaijan visit since Karabakh liberation

Turkish president set for 3rd Azerbaijan visit since Karabakh liberation
Istanbul Patriarch Bartholomew hospitalized in Washington

Istanbul Patriarch Bartholomew hospitalized in Washington
Turkish Cyprus president says cooperation with Turkey long-desired policy

Turkish Cyprus president says cooperation with Turkey 'long-desired policy'
Turkey condemns Israel over plan to construct new illegal housing units

Turkey condemns Israel over plan to construct new illegal housing units
Turkish defense minister says he had positive meeting with Greek counterpart

Turkish defense minister says he had 'positive' meeting with Greek counterpart
WORLD Joint military forces behind Sudan arrests denounced as coup

Joint military forces behind Sudan arrests denounced as 'coup'

Joint military forces were behind the detention on Oct. 25 of civilian members of Sudan’s ruling council and ministers in the transitional government, the information ministry said, in what activists denounced as a "coup".

ECONOMY Turkish state lenders lower interest rates

Turkish state lenders lower interest rates

Turkey's state lenders - Ziraat, Halk, Vakıf - announced a drop in interest rates of corporate loans by 200 basis points, following the Central Bank's decision.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe suffer shock 2-1 home defeat against Alanyaspor

Fenerbahçe suffer shock 2-1 home defeat against Alanyaspor

Fenerbahçe suffered a shocking 2-1 home defeat against Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig week 10 game on Oct. 24. 