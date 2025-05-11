Seven arrested in fake base station spy ring

ANKARA

Intelligence officials have dismantled a cyber espionage network operated by foreign nationals accused of stealing personal and financial data using fake base stations.

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) launched an investigation after a surge in citizen complaints about fraudulent messages demanding payments.

A technical investigation revealed that the messages were being transmitted through fake base stationsthough they appeared to originate from government agencies and well-known companies.

Authorities determined that the suspects operated in three separate groups using rental vehicles in Istanbul, İzmir, Bursa and Yalova. The investigation revealed that communication data and user information collected via the fake base stations were transmitted to a server based in China.

The stolen data was then allegedly used in phishing attacks through a foreign-origin application, leading some victims to unknowingly provide credit card details and make unauthorized payments.

Surveillance efforts led to the suspects being apprehended in a coordinated operation. One additional suspect, a Chinese national who allegedly supplied the technical equipment through an electronics business in Istanbul, was also detained.

The suspects entered Türkiye in March and attempted to obscure their identities by registering GSM lines under different names, MİT told local media on May 10. All seven individuals were arrested following court proceedings.

Authorities have launched a wider investigation into the entry of the espionage devices into the country and are examining customs and border records.