Serbia welcomes vaccine passport deal with Turkey

  • May 15 2021 07:00:00

Serbia welcomes vaccine passport deal with Turkey

BELGRADE- Anadolu Agency
Serbia welcomes vaccine passport deal with Turkey

Serbian ambassador to Turkey welcomed the two countries' decision to recognize each other's COVID-19 vaccine certificates for safe travel.

Zoran Markovic said the use of vaccine certificates for travel has started on May 14, and he invited Turkish tourists to Serbia.

"We are expecting Turkish people to visit Serbia and experience hospitality as the two countries recognized each other's COVID-19 vaccine certificates for safe travel," he said.

"My message to Turkish people is "Buyrun" [Come in] to Serbia, "Hoş geldiniz" [Welcome], we are waiting for you, our hospitality is competing with yours, come and check it," he said.

Ambassador Markovic explained the details of the agreement in an interview with Anadolu Agency.

Details of agreement

Markovic said Turkish and Serbian citizens who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and have a certificate from authorized institutions, can travel between the two countries without testing and quarantine obligations.

"Very simple. Whoever has been vaccinated just needs to bring the certificate. The advantage of our agreement is that children under 18-year-old, who are not vaccinated due to the age limits, are free to travel accompanied by their parents, are free to travel without negative PCR tests as well. This is something that differs from any other similar agreement. Furthermore, I would like to stress that Turkey and Serbia didn't recall a system of validated vaccines in each state. We simply recognized certificates issued by competent state authorities, which means that both states gave priority to health, not to any formalities," said Markovic.

Strong ties between Serbia and Turkey

The ambassador underlined that strong political relations between Serbia and Turkey played an essential role in the decision.

"Of course, strong ties exist, and relations between the two countries are at the best level in history thanks to close relations between President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. It became a notorious fact and it is out of the question. The agreement was reached in a telephone conversation between Foreign Ministers Nikola Selakovic and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu," Markovic noted.

Tourism during pandemic

Recalling that Turkey and Serbia were receiving a good number of tourists from each other every year before the pandemic, Markovic said the tourism industry will soon see a recovery.

"You cannot imagine how many phone calls we received in the past 24 hours by people interested in traveling to Serbia or the opposite, to Turkey. Just to remind you, Belgrade was one of the most visited destinations for Turkish tourists. On the other hand, Turkey is a beloved destination for Serbian families with small kids. With the solutions we provided, everybody will be happy. Yes, I truly believe that our tourist industries will recover as soon as possible. I am aware that the tourist industry will recover the fastest, social life will recover, I strongly believe," Markovic said.

passport,

ARTS & LIFE ‘Sour as a Lemon’ defines me, says Nilbar Güreş

‘Sour as a Lemon’ defines me, says Nilbar Güreş
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey mulling three-stage normalization plan

    Turkey mulling three-stage normalization plan

  2. Turkey urges swift int’l action against Israel

    Turkey urges swift int’l action against Israel

  3. Erdoğan discusses Israeli attacks with world leaders

    Erdoğan discusses Israeli attacks with world leaders

  4. Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto

    Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto

  5. Turkey's Karpowership shuts down power to Lebanon

    Turkey's Karpowership shuts down power to Lebanon
Recommended
Turkey will not accept Israeli persecution, even if world ignores it: Erdoğan

Turkey will not accept Israeli persecution, even if world ignores it: Erdoğan
Turkey dismisses US report on religious freedom

Turkey dismisses US report on religious freedom
Turkish officials condemn Austria for hoisting Israeli flag

Turkish officials condemn Austria for hoisting Israeli flag
Erdoğan discusses Israeli attacks with world leaders

Erdoğan discusses Israeli attacks with world leaders
Turkey urges swift int’l action against Israel

Turkey urges swift int’l action against Israel
Europe becoming open prison for Muslims: Erdoğan

Europe becoming open prison for Muslims: Erdoğan
WORLD US issues new warning on domestic extremism as Covid rules eased

US issues new warning on domestic extremism as Covid rules eased

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a new warning over domestic terrorism on May 14, saying violent extremists could exploit the easing of Covid-19 restrictions to conduct attacks.
ECONOMY Turkey aims to create electric vehicle market

Turkey aims to create electric vehicle market

Turkey aims to have a vehicle market of 1.6 million by 2030, according to the Industry and Technology Ministry’s “Mobility Vehicles and Technologies Strategy Roadmap” draft. 
SPORTS Formula 1 cancels Turkish Grand Prix

Formula 1 cancels Turkish Grand Prix

The Turkish Grand Prix in the 2021 Formula One World Championship scheduled for June has been canceled, it was announced on May 14. 