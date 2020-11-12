Senior Turkish official meets UK's spy chief

  • November 12 2020 09:16:00

Senior Turkish official meets UK's spy chief

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Senior Turkish official meets UKs spy chief

The spokesman for Turkey's presidency on Nov. 11 met with the head of the U.K.'s secret intelligence service (MI6) in the in Turkish capital Ankara. 

In the meeting between İbrahim Kalın and the MI6's Richard Moore at the Presidential Complex, the two addressed security and foreign policy issues, as well as possible cooperation to further develop relations between Turkey and the U.K., according to sources speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The two discussed recent developments in the regions of Upper Karabakh and Libya, while also exchanging ideas on common security policies for stability in the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean.

MOST POPULAR

  1. A new era may open for Armenia

    A new era may open for Armenia

  2. Ankara’s city council changes name of avenue after residents’ complaints

    Ankara’s city council changes name of avenue after residents’ complaints

  3. Turkey, Russia to set up joint center to watch Nagorno-Karabakh peace

    Turkey, Russia to set up joint center to watch Nagorno-Karabakh peace

  4. New virus restrictions imposed in Istanbul, Ankara

    New virus restrictions imposed in Istanbul, Ankara

  5. President Erdoğan rules out cabinet reshuffle, vows new era for economy

    President Erdoğan rules out cabinet reshuffle, vows new era for economy
Recommended
Turkey forewarns Pompeo on religion ahead of visit

Turkey forewarns Pompeo on religion ahead of visit
Greek objection to seismic surveys null, void: Turkey

Greek objection to seismic surveys null, void: Turkey
Greek-flagged tanker, Turkish boat collision kills 4 in Med

Greek-flagged tanker, Turkish boat collision kills 4 in Med
EU official congratulates newly elected TRNC president

EU official congratulates newly elected TRNC president
Turkey, Russia to set up joint center to watch Nagorno-Karabakh peace

Turkey, Russia to set up joint center to watch Nagorno-Karabakh peace
Top US diplomat to visit Turkey as part of seven-nation tour

Top US diplomat to visit Turkey as part of seven-nation tour
WORLD Italy records more than one million coronavirus cases

Italy records more than one million coronavirus cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Italy on Nov. 11 passed the symbolic one million mark, while almost 43,000 people have died, according to official data.    
ECONOMY Turkish business circles welcome new economic plans

Turkish business circles welcome new economic plans

Business representatives in Turkey welcomed pledges on Nov. 11 by the country's president to improve the country's investment environment.
SPORTS Turkey draw 3-3 with Croatia in friendly

Turkey draw 3-3 with Croatia in friendly

Turkey's national team drew 3-3 with Croatia in a friendly match thriller on Nov. 11 at Istanbul's Vodafone Park.