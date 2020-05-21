Self-isolating elderly women sew clothes for kids in need

  • May 21 2020 12:47:00

Self-isolating elderly women sew clothes for kids in need

KASTAMONU
Self-isolating elderly women sew clothes for kids in need

As millions of senior citizens in Turkey are confined to their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic, 15 women from a co-operative in the Black Sea province of Kastamonu are spending time at home by sewing dresses for children in need.

Women produce new dresses for children by restoring old dresses and unused fabrics.

The cooperative’s chair, Mihriban Tüfekci, said they want to use the time spent at home efficiently.

Explaining how they thought of ways to make use of their plentiful time, Tüfekci said that such an idea eventually came to mind and they got to work immediately.

“We wanted people to benefit. A large number of people say that they are bored at home. My advice is that they should not sit doing nothing at home,” she said.

“Let’s make use of this time efficiently and contribute to our country and people. When you do good things, you get happy. Let’s spend our time happily,” she noted.

She stressed that they used the materials in their home while preparing the clothes and showed the new sweaters, scarves and sweaters they knitted.

Emphasizing that they want to make children happy during the Ramadan Feast, Tüfekci said that they will present the products to children in need.

To protect the public from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Interior Ministry has restricted the movement of people older than 65, and mobilized support groups to help them during the self-isolation period.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines extends flight suspension

    Turkish Airlines extends flight suspension

  2. Mobile app to track inter-city travels in use: Health minister

    Mobile app to track inter-city travels in use: Health minister

  3. Iranian detained for hanging ‘British flag-designed towel’

    Iranian detained for hanging ‘British flag-designed towel’

  4. Turkish, Greek tourism ministers discuss joint efforts to promote Aegean Sea

    Turkish, Greek tourism ministers discuss joint efforts to promote Aegean Sea

  5. Turkey's projection of hard power

    Turkey's projection of hard power
Recommended
Cafe at birdwatching tower stirs debate

Cafe at birdwatching tower stirs debate
Tea producers en route to Black Sea region

Tea producers en route to Black Sea region
Cities see record high temperatures

Cities see record high temperatures
Patient being tested for virus tries to escape from hospital using bedsheets

Patient being tested for virus tries to escape from hospital using bedsheets
Village head uses drone to distribute face masks to residents

Village head uses drone to distribute face masks to residents
Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities

Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities
WORLD Greek police forcing asylum seekers into Turkey: Report

Greek police forcing asylum seekers into Turkey: Report

The Greek police have been bringing in asylum seekers living in the country and expelling them to Turkey by force while using the coronavirus pandemic as a cover for their abuses, according to a report published on May 20. 
ECONOMY Turkish government’s gross debt stock at $229 bln

Turkish government’s gross debt stock at $229 bln

The gross debt stock of Turkey’s central government stood at 1.6 trillion Turkish liras (around $229 billion) at the end of April, according to official figures released on May 20.
SPORTS Presidential Cycling Tour canceled over COVID-19

Presidential Cycling Tour canceled over COVID-19

Turkey canceled its Presidential Cycling Tour due to risks relating to the novel coronavirus.