Security measures against illegal immigrants increased at border gate

EDİRNE
A barbed wire fence of 2.5 meters has been created at the Kapıkule, the Bulgarian border gate in the northwestern province of Edirne, and the numbers of security cameras and officers have been increased within the scope of tightening security measures against illegal immigrants.

Last year, the governor’s office notified the truck parks and resting facilities in the region to increase their precautions due to migrants’ illegal boarding of trucks.

The illegal migrants cut the truck tarpaulins and sneak into the trailers, the office says, adding that this situation disrupts the truck traffic waiting for export.

On the grounds that the measures were insufficient before, a truck park increased the number of security guards and developed its lightning system, a chargehand stated.

Noting that the migrants who sneak into the vehicle put the drivers in a difficult position in the legal sense, a truck driver pointed out that though the risk has decreased to some extent, the migrants can find different ways.

“They built barbed wire above, but this time the migrants cut the wire mesh from below and try to enter from here. Returning to my vehicle, I have to check the seal and tarpaulins,” he added.

