Sectoral confidence rises in June

  • June 24 2021 10:57:00

ANKARA
Confidence in Turkey's key sectors improved on a monthly basis in June, the country's statistical authority reported on June 24. 

Among all sub-indices, the services sector index posted the largest rise with 6.2% to 108.5 this month thanks to the easing of lockdown restrictions after mid-May as coronavirus cases and fatalities continue to ebb nationwide.

The retail trade confidence index climbed 4.8% month-on-month to 105.7, mainly driven by business activity-sales expectation over the next three months.

The construction sector confidence index went up 3.6% from last month to 82.4 in June, as both current overall order books and employment expectations over the next three months bettered.

Calculated from the monthly survey, results are evaluated within the range of 0-200, with sectoral confidence indices signaling an optimistic outlook when the value is above 100, and a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

