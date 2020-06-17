Second peak of coronavirus is possible, warns expert

  • June 17 2020 13:05:00

Second peak of coronavirus is possible, warns expert

ANKARA
Second peak of coronavirus is possible, warns expert

Turkey may see a second peak of the coronavirus cases if people continue to ignore warnings and avoid necessary precautions, Professor Seçil Özkan from the Health Ministry’s Science Board has said.

Özkan’s warning came amid a recent spike in the number of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases which alarmed health professionals. The daily cases have been hovering around 1,500 over the past couple of days.

“If we do not care, if we go ahead with wedding plans, if we invite friends over, we may see a second peak of the coronavirus cases,” Özkan said.

She recalled that the number of cases dropped to 800-900 but picked up again.

“People should have accepted that this a new normal and that nothing will be the same; there are simple rules to avoid the disease,” she said.

Meanwhile, the number of provinces in Turkey that made the use of face masks in public has risen to 44.

Earlier this week, Professor Ateş Kara from the Science Board suggested that if the public ignores anti-virus measures, then fines could be introduced.

“The alarm bells are ringing, but the outlook is not totally bad. That’s how we should look at the situation. If the current trend continues, we may need to reconsider the measures,” he said.

The number of confirmed cases in Turkey has neared 182,000 with the death toll from COVID-19 surpassing 4,800. More than 153,000 have recovered from the disease to date.

health minister,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Strict curbs may be revisited if virus cases keep rising

    Strict curbs may be revisited if virus cases keep rising

  2. Turkey launches Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq

    Turkey launches Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,842 as daily cases exceed 1,400

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,842 as daily cases exceed 1,400

  4. Hundreds of carpets laid out in sun to soften colors

    Hundreds of carpets laid out in sun to soften colors

  5. Prayer may be performed in Hagia Sophia

    Prayer may be performed in Hagia Sophia
Recommended
Taxi license plate prices drop by 10 pct in Istanbul after plans to increase number of cabs

Taxi license plate prices drop by 10 pct in Istanbul after plans to increase number of cabs
Former President Demirel commemorated

Former President Demirel commemorated
Curbing land degradation key to ending desertification

Curbing land degradation key to ending desertification
Turkish, Japanese students meet in online seminar

Turkish, Japanese students meet in online seminar
EU appoints new ambassador to Turkey

EU appoints new ambassador to Turkey
Prayer may be performed in Hagia Sophia

Prayer may be performed in Hagia Sophia
WORLD India says 20 troops killed in fight with China

India says 20 troops killed in fight with China

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed during "hand-to-hand' fighting with Chinese troops in a disputed Himalayan region, India's military said, the first deadly clash between the nuclear powers in decades.
ECONOMY EU passenger car market narrows 41.5% in Jan-May

EU passenger car market narrows 41.5% in Jan-May

The EU's passenger car market shrank 41.5% in the January-May period this year compared to the same period last year, an industry group said on June 17. 

SPORTS World 100m champion Coleman suspended over new missed test

World 100m champion Coleman suspended over new missed test

Reigning world 100m champion Christian Coleman was provisionally suspended on June 17 over a missed drugs test, putting him at risk of a two-year ban that would rule him out of next year’s Tokyo Olympics.