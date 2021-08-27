Second batch of soldiers from Afghanistan arrives in Turkey

  • August 27 2021 14:35:00

ANKARA
A second batch of Turkish troops evacuated from the Afghan capital Kabul landed home in the Turkish capital on Aug. 27. 

The plane carrying Turkish Armed Forces personnel from Afghanistan landed in Ankara at 13.10 p.m. local time (1010GMT).

The group first traveled from Kabul to Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital, via a Turkish Air Force transport plane, then proceeded to Ankara on a flight run by flag carrier Turkish Airlines.

Friday’s flight follows Thursday’s first evacuation plane to arrive in Ankara from Kabul, carrying 345 armed forces personnel.

It also comes in the wake of Thursday’s terrorist attack outside the Kabul airport, which killed 110 people, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the Defense Ministry, there were no Turkish casualties from the attacks.

