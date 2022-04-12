Seawater temperature in Black Sea rising

  • April 12 2022 07:00:00

RİZE
Seawater temperature in Black Sea rising

The average seawater temperature in the Black Sea has risen from 8.1 degrees Celsius to 10 degrees Celsius as a result of global warming, an expert has said.

“This rise of 2 degrees Celsius may cause a chain of problems,” said Ertuğrul Ağırbaş, an academic from Rize Recep Tayyip Erdoğan University in the northern province of Rize, while examining the data on the Black Sea’s water temperatures in the last 50 years.

According to the expert, the layer of hydrogen sulfide at the bottom of the sea may rise to the surface due to the increase in temperature.

“This would narrow the oxygen levels in the sea and decline the fish species and affect fishing badly,” Ağırbaş noted.

