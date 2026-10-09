Searing AIDS drama ‘Elsinore’ opens London Film Festival

Searing AIDS drama ‘Elsinore’ opens London Film Festival

LONDON
Searing AIDS drama ‘Elsinore’ opens London Film Festival

Irish actor Andrew Scott and British actor Olivia Colman pose on the red carpet upon their arrival to attend the premiere of the film ‘Elsinore.’ (AFP Photo)

The inspirational drama “Elsinore” starring Olivia Colman and Andrew Scott in a true story about an actor dying with AIDS preparing to play Hamlet opened the London Film Festival on Oct. 7.


Directed by Simon Stone, it raises the curtain on the 2026 festival which showcases 251 films from 88 countries until Oct. 18.


Set in the late 1980s as the AIDS epidemic is beginning to ravage London’s gay community, Scott plays actor Ian Charleson, who had been acclaimed for his role in the 1981 Oscar-winning “Chariots of Fire,” as he rehearses for “Hamlet” at London’s National Theater.


He confides to the play’s director that he has been diagnosed with AIDS and has months to live, as he takes on the role of Shakespeare’s character haunted by his own mortality.


Despite his impending death, Charleson managed to carry out 24 three-hour performances, before dying seven weeks later in 1990 aged just 40.


“He was a real hero for doing it,” Scott told AFP on the red carpet before the screening. It’s a story that I think needs to be told about art and about this extraordinary man who was so courageous and talented and who was taken from us too quickly,” he said.


Scott’s performance, which has won him critical acclaim and whispers about a possible Oscar nomination, was hailed by Stone as “incredibly moving.”


Colman plays pioneering doctor Margaret Johnson, who spearheaded work in treating HIV and AIDS, at a time when many patients, predominantly gay men, found themselves shunned and ostracized.


Other eagerly awaited films at this year’s festival include the biographical dark comedy “Artificial” from Luca Guadagnino, starring Andrew Garfield as the founder of OpenAI Sam Altman, chronicling the days when he was ousted from the company only to return later.


Other films include “Fjord” about a Romanian-Norwegian couple who move to remote Norwegian village; “Bola Negra” which traces the lives of three gay men in Spain; and “Minotaur” a wealthy Russian CEO whose life collapses amid the Ukraine war.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() New bill sets conditions for fund investor payments

New bill sets conditions for fund investor payments
LATEST NEWS

  1. New bill sets conditions for fund investor payments

    New bill sets conditions for fund investor payments

  2. Türkiye, ESA explore cooperation: Expert

    Türkiye, ESA explore cooperation: Expert

  3. Third-place candidate backs Bolsonaro

    Third-place candidate backs Bolsonaro

  4. Erdoğan says int’l system is ‘severely wounded’ over Gaza

    Erdoğan says int’l system is ‘severely wounded’ over Gaza

  5. Chaotic scenes as police, youths face off at Brussels protest

    Chaotic scenes as police, youths face off at Brussels protest
Recommended
Exhibitions open at Zeugma Museum

Exhibitions open at Zeugma Museum
East Asian tourists fuel autumn tourism boom in Cappadocia

East Asian tourists fuel autumn tourism boom in Cappadocia
Opera Ballet to take center stage in Anatolian districts

Opera Ballet to take center stage in Anatolian districts
Climate change strips island’s title of largest penguin colony

Climate change strips island’s title of largest penguin colony
Canada’s Anne Carson wins Nobel literature prize

Canada’s Anne Carson wins Nobel literature prize
Sheep wool finds new life in Van kilims

Sheep wool finds new life in Van kilims
WORLD Third-place candidate backs Bolsonaro

Third-place candidate backs Bolsonaro

Right-wing candidate Flavio Bolsonaro has gained the support of Augusto Cury, the third-place candidate in Brazil's presidential election, bolstering his chances against incumbent leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
ECONOMY New bill sets conditions for fund investor payments

New bill sets conditions for fund investor payments

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) submitted a nine-article bill to parliament on Oct. 9 setting rules for fund liquidations and allowing advances of up to 1 million Turkish Liras to eligible investors.
SPORTS Türkiye handed 4th straight loss in Nations League

Türkiye handed 4th straight loss in Nations League

Italy defeated Türkiye 3-1 in the UEFA Nations League on Oct. 5 night, handing the visiting side its fourth consecutive defeat as pressure mounted on coach Vincenzo Montella.
﻿