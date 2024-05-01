Sea turtle spawning season commences in Antalya

Sea turtle spawning season commences in Antalya

ANTALYA
Sea turtle spawning season commences in Antalya

As sea turtle spawning season has commenced along the beaches of Alanya district in the southern province of Antalya, the urgency to safeguard these delicate creatures at the brink of extinction has come to the fore.

Speaking on the topic, Şerefnur Kayhan, head of an environmental association, emphasized the delicate balance of nature and the imperative to protect the endangered the Caretta caretta species.

“When we disrupt the balance of nature by intruding their space, we not only disrupt their balance, but also ours,” she said.

Highlighting the significance of providing suitable conditions for sea turtles to lay their eggs without disturbance, Kayhan underscored the importance of preserving nesting places.

“Sea turtles should have enough space on the beach,” she pointed out, noting the increase in sightings of sea turtles in the region during the spawning period.

Expressing concern over the impact of tourism-related activities on sea turtles, Kayhan urged for the relocation of sun beds to accommodate nesting sites.

“They come out especially in the evenings, at the early hours of the morning to lay eggs. After spawning, they reach the sea again in the early morning,” she explained.

“Therefore, we need to take back the sunbeds as much as possible.”

Kayhan also cautioned against using flashlights or similar lights, which can scare sea turtles away from nesting sites.

“When people turn their phone lights to watch the sea turtles with excitement, unfortunately, the turtles get scared and go back to the sea,” she lamented, stressing to use red lights instead.

Artificial lights should be minimized during the hatching period to prevent hatchlings from being disoriented, she emphasized.

Lastly, Kayhan urged citizens to refrain from interfering with sea turtles and to allow them to reach the sea on their own. In this way, hatchlings learn to return to the same beach to lay their own eggs in future seasons.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye to ‘intervene’ in genocide case against Israel

Türkiye to ‘intervene’ in genocide case against Israel
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to ‘intervene’ in genocide case against Israel

    Türkiye to ‘intervene’ in genocide case against Israel

  2. Ukraine unveils AI-generated foreign ministry spokeswoman

    Ukraine unveils AI-generated foreign ministry spokeswoman

  3. Zimbabwe’s as new currency starts circulating

    Zimbabwe’s as new currency starts circulating

  4. Amazon triples quarterly profit as cloud surges

    Amazon triples quarterly profit as cloud surges

  5. Weak yen boosts tourist wallets in Japan

    Weak yen boosts tourist wallets in Japan
Recommended
Ministry approves new plants for Turkish kitchens

Ministry approves new plants for Turkish kitchens
Alumna restores village school out of loyalty

Alumna restores village school out of loyalty
Engineers develop ‘Earthquake Black Box System’ to aid rescue efforts

Engineers develop ‘Earthquake Black Box System’ to aid rescue efforts
Landlocked province exports fish to Europe

Landlocked province exports fish to Europe
Antalya’s tourism charm marred by aggressive sellers

Antalya’s tourism charm marred by aggressive sellers
Manisa paste festival returns after hiatus

Manisa paste festival returns after hiatus
WORLD Ukraine unveils AI-generated foreign ministry spokeswoman

Ukraine unveils AI-generated foreign ministry spokeswoman

Ukraine on Wednesday presented an AI-generated spokeswoman called Victoria who will make official statements on behalf of its foreign ministry.
ECONOMY Zimbabwe’s as new currency starts circulating

Zimbabwe’s as new currency starts circulating

Zimbabwe's new gold-backed currency started circulating on April 30 amid government hopes it could help stabilize the economy, but many locals complained banknotes and coins were too hard to obtain.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿