Sea turtle spawning season commences in Antalya

ANTALYA

As sea turtle spawning season has commenced along the beaches of Alanya district in the southern province of Antalya, the urgency to safeguard these delicate creatures at the brink of extinction has come to the fore.

Speaking on the topic, Şerefnur Kayhan, head of an environmental association, emphasized the delicate balance of nature and the imperative to protect the endangered the Caretta caretta species.

“When we disrupt the balance of nature by intruding their space, we not only disrupt their balance, but also ours,” she said.

Highlighting the significance of providing suitable conditions for sea turtles to lay their eggs without disturbance, Kayhan underscored the importance of preserving nesting places.

“Sea turtles should have enough space on the beach,” she pointed out, noting the increase in sightings of sea turtles in the region during the spawning period.

Expressing concern over the impact of tourism-related activities on sea turtles, Kayhan urged for the relocation of sun beds to accommodate nesting sites.

“They come out especially in the evenings, at the early hours of the morning to lay eggs. After spawning, they reach the sea again in the early morning,” she explained.

“Therefore, we need to take back the sunbeds as much as possible.”

Kayhan also cautioned against using flashlights or similar lights, which can scare sea turtles away from nesting sites.

“When people turn their phone lights to watch the sea turtles with excitement, unfortunately, the turtles get scared and go back to the sea,” she lamented, stressing to use red lights instead.

Artificial lights should be minimized during the hatching period to prevent hatchlings from being disoriented, she emphasized.

Lastly, Kayhan urged citizens to refrain from interfering with sea turtles and to allow them to reach the sea on their own. In this way, hatchlings learn to return to the same beach to lay their own eggs in future seasons.