Scientists discover an ancient whale with a Pokémon face

Scientists discover an ancient whale with a Pokémon face

WELLINGTON
Scientists discover an ancient whale with a Pokémon face

 

Paleontologists have identified a new species of ancient whale after a 25-million-year-old fossil was discovered on an Australian beach.

The creature, named Janjucetus dullardi, had bulging eyes the size of tennis balls, a shark-like snout, and sharp teeth, giving it a cartoonish, Pokémon-like appearance. Unlike modern whales, the juvenile specimen was small enough to fit in a single bed, yet its formidable jaws marked it as a skilled predator.

The partial skull, including ear bones and teeth, was uncovered in 2019 at Jan Juc Beach in Victoria, a site famous for unusual whale fossils. Janjucetus dullardi belongs to the mammalodontid group, early whales that lived only during the Oligocene Epoch, roughly 34 to 23 million years ago. The species likely grew up to three meters in length and represents an early branch of whales that eventually gave rise to today’s baleen giants, such as humpbacks, blues, and minkes.

“Deceptively cute, yet clearly built to hunt,” said Erich Fitzgerald, senior curator at Museums Victoria Research Institute. The discovery offers a rare glimpse into ancient whale evolution, but more complete fossils are needed to fully understand its anatomy and behavior.

The species was named after Ross Dullard, an amateur fossil hunter who discovered the skull protruding from a cliff during a low-tide walk. “It’s literally been the greatest 24 hours of my life,” he said. The fossil’s confirmation marked the first mammalodontid identified in Australia since 2006 and only the third on record in the country.

Fossil finds of this quality are rare, as millions of years of erosion, scavengers, and ocean currents destroy most whale skeletons. Researchers hope studying Janjucetus dullardi will shed light on how prehistoric whales ate, moved, and adapted to changing oceans, offering insights relevant to modern marine life and climate change.

Dullard plans to celebrate with a fossil-themed party, featuring whale-shaped treats and games, finally putting to rest six years of anticipation and obsession. The discovery underlines the value of amateur paleontology and the surprises still hidden in fossil-rich coastlines.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

    Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

  2. Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

    Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

  3. Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem

    Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem

  4. NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8

    NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8

  5. Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024

    Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024
Recommended
Black Sea waters attract paddleboarding enthusiasts

Black Sea waters attract paddleboarding enthusiasts
Excavations unearth 2,000-year-old pen

Excavations unearth 2,000-year-old pen
Noise_Media Art returns to Istanbul

Noise_Media Art returns to Istanbul
Zeta-Jones says homes with Douglas are ‘comfortable, not excessive’

Zeta-Jones says homes with Douglas are ‘comfortable, not excessive’
Göreme secures official title as ‘Capital of Cappadocia’

Göreme secures official title as ‘Capital of Cappadocia’
Downton Abbey fans pay homage to props before finale

Downton Abbey fans pay homage to props before finale
Traces of World War I found in Old Van City

Traces of World War I found in Old Van City
WORLD Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

Europe has registered a record number of outbreaks of mosquito-borne illnesses such as chikungunya and West Nile virus this year, the EU health agency said Wednesday, saying climate change was contributing to a "new normal".
ECONOMY Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

The number of electric vehicles (EVs) on Turkish roads jumped 120.6 percent from a year earlier to 289,457 units at the end of July, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿