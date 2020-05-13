Schools will reopen when it’s completely safe for students: Minister

  • May 13 2020 13:19:00

Schools will reopen when it’s completely safe for students: Minister

ANKARA
Schools will reopen when it’s completely safe for students: Minister

Schools will reopen when its completely safe for around 18 million students, and when to begin physical education classes will be determined in line with the recommendations of the Health Ministry’s Coronavirus Science Board, Education Minister Ziya Selçuk has said.

“There is just one answer to the question of when the schools will be reopened: They will be reopened at the most convenient time and in the safest way for our children, teachers and families. Scientific data will tell us of this date of the reopening and its implementation,” Selçuk said on Twitter on May 12.

Turkey shut down all primary, secondary and high schools on March 16 and launched distance learning program for 18 million students. The schools will be closed until May 31, but the government has not yet announced whether they will be reopened or the closure will be extended.

“As the education minister, my request from people is not to consider the [timing of] reopening of the schools as just a day on the calendar,” he said.

“The reopening of the schools will allow 18 million students and one million teachers to come out of their houses, go to schools and come back home to meet their families. It’s a matter of public health and acting in line with scientific considerations is a requirement,” Selçuk stressed.

Turkey launched TV-based and digitally based distance learning for around 18 million primary, secondary and high-school students on March 23, 12 days after the country detected its first COVID-19 case.

Distance learning is aired through three channels provided by the state-run Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) and Education Informatics Network (EBA). The TRT-EBA TV air school lessons for the primary, secondary and high school students through separate channels, supported by the digital EBA system.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. Turkey's F-35 suspension 'likely to compound program woes'

    Turkey's F-35 suspension 'likely to compound program woes'

  3. Hotels preparing for new season under new rules

    Hotels preparing for new season under new rules

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,894 as recoveries exceed 98,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,894 as recoveries exceed 98,000

  5. Turkish, Japanese leaders to inaugurate Istanbul City Hospital on May 21

    Turkish, Japanese leaders to inaugurate Istanbul City Hospital on May 21
Recommended
HDP, İYİ Party in war of words over ‘alliance’ in 2019 local polls

HDP, İYİ Party in war of words over ‘alliance’ in 2019 local polls
Main opposition CHP leader slams Erdoğan over anti-opposition remarks

Main opposition CHP leader slams Erdoğan over anti-opposition remarks
President Erdoğan files complaint against columnist over ‘coup’ row

President Erdoğan files complaint against columnist over ‘coup’ row
CHP mayors’ aid prevented unlawfully, says party leader

CHP mayors’ aid prevented unlawfully, says party leader

Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
CHP condemns gov’t for blocking municipalities’ COVID-19 donation campaign

CHP condemns gov’t for blocking municipalities’ COVID-19 donation campaign 
WORLD Russia halts use of ventilators tied to deadly hospital fires

Russia halts use of ventilators tied to deadly hospital fires

Russia’s healthcare regulator on May 13 ordered a stop to the use of ventilators believed to have caused two fires at coronavirus hospitals that left six people dead.
ECONOMY Tea producers granted travel permit amid virus

Tea producers granted travel permit amid virus

Turkey on May 12 announced that tea producers will be allowed to travel to the cities their fields are located in with a special permit as partial restrictions continue in the country.
SPORTS Another Fenerbahçe staffer tests positive for virus

Another Fenerbahçe staffer tests positive for virus

An employee working for Turkish football club Fenerbahçe tested positive for coronavirus on May 12 as positive cases rose to two.